Ripple Foods Redefines Oat Milk with Launch of Oatmilk Plus Protein

New Innovation Provides 3x More Protein Than Most Regular Oat Milk, Powered By Peas

BERKELEY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Foods , the leader in plant-based dairy, announced today the newest addition to its portfolio of plant-based products: Oatmilk + Protein. The great-tasting, nutritious and creamy oat milk contains 6 grams of plant-based protein per serving - 3x more protein than most regular oat milk offerings - plus 50% less sugar and 50% more calcium than dairy milk. Ripple Foods Oatmilk + Protein is now available at stores including Whole Foods Market, Jewel, and Albertson's Southern Division; and will be available at Target, Sprouts and other retailers starting this summer.

"There are many consumers who like the taste and texture of oat milk, but the reality is they are disappointed in the nutritional profile, specifically the lack of protein," said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. "Ripple is changing the game so that those who like oat milk, can now really love it, as Ripple's version of oat milk provides three times more protein than regular oat milk, along with the great taste and creamy texture people expect. We've brought the power of protein to oat milk, to take it to the next level -- this is how Ripple does oat milk."

Ripple Foods uses gluten-free oats and ultra-clean pea protein in the new Oatmilk + Protein, ensuring it is gluten-free and 100% vegan. All of Ripple Foods products are certified non–GMO by the Non–GMO Project. Ripple Foods Oatmilk + Protein retails for $5.99 per bottle.

"The alternative dairy industry has seen an explosion in growth over the last few years, which has created a surplus of options for consumers to navigate and not all are created equal when it comes to nutrition," said Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN and Best-Selling Author. "Oat milk has become the main entry point to plant-based milk for those looking to experiment, but most regular oat milk products fall short when it comes to nutrition. As a nutritionist, I'm excited to see how Ripple has created an oat milk option that delivers three times more protein, and with the same great taste and texture that the brand has become known for."

In April, Ripple launched a new integrated marketing campaign called "Moove Over to Ripple" featuring a new TV spot, digital and social media content, and in-person events plus online efforts aimed at encouraging consumers to consider switching from dairy or other milk alternatives to Ripple, which delivers both the taste and nutrition profile consumers are looking for.

In addition to the new innovation, the brand's portfolio of products includes Plant-Based Milk, Kids Milk, Protein Shakes and more. For more information, please visit ripplefoods.com or join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Ripple Foods: Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, Half & Half, and Frozen Desserts. Ripple delivers on both high-quality taste and nutrition. It's 'dairy-free done right' - great-tasting and nourishing while leaving a small footprint on the planet. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. In a national consumer survey, Americans rated Ripple as the 'best plant-based milk' and 'closest to dairy. In 2021, Ripple Kids became the #1 new item in the category. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan and made without nuts, lactose and soy. All of Ripple Foods products are certified non–GMO by the Non–GMO Project. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

