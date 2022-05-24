VacationRenter Upgrades Platform and Adds New Partnerships in Response to Travelers' Rapidly Evolving Needs

VacationRenter Upgrades Platform and Adds New Partnerships in Response to Travelers' Rapidly Evolving Needs

Serving more than 30 million users, VacationRenter continues to refine and enhance the vacation rental search experience, both in the U.S. and abroad.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With travel surging in 2022, VacationRenter , the fastest-growing vacation rental search engine, continues to simplify and personalize the user experience. The company has incorporated key enhancements such as global inventory expansion, full site translations, traveler resources, personalized travel inspiration, and more.

VacationRenter Unveils Platform Upgrades and New Partnerships (PRNewswire)

"Researching and booking vacation rentals can be frustrating and time-consuming. Our platform helps make the experience easier," says CEO Heath Hammett. "We are always working on making our site better. Our latest upgrades focus on improving the user experience for our international customers, as well as giving all customers more information and tools to quickly find the perfect rental."

An overview of the platform upgrades follows:

Customer-Forward Improvements

Fine-tuned filters and enhanced speed play a big part in streamlining the process of finding the perfect vacation rental. VacationRenter takes those improvements a step further, delivering priority updates, such as showing that a particular destination's properties may be close to being sold out during the customer's chosen travel dates.

The company also delivers price alerts, so customers don't miss out on great deals.

The re-envisioned homepage offers:

Personalized travel inspiration

Upgraded search and usability

A faster and more user-friendly design

New and Expanded Inventory

Interhome is the latest addition to VacationRenter's diverse and robust partnerships. The Swiss-based rental site offers more than 30,000 vacation rentals in Europe and the U.S. These homes and apartments augment rentals at in-demand travel destinations, such as Myrtle Beach, SC and Madrid, Spain .

Additionally, VacationRenter's partnership with Plum Guide has expanded, allowing customers to easily research Plum Guide's high-quality homes across the U.S. and Europe.

Internationalization

VacationRenter's top priority in 2021 was expanding services outside of the U.S. market, growing international bookings by over 250%. To better meet the needs of global travelers, the company launched full site translations in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Polish. In addition, VacationRenter has enhanced key information for almost 6,000 locations around the world including FAQs and details on must-see attractions.

Up-to-Date Traveler Resources

VacationRenter's new Traveler Resource Center gives travelers timely, destination, and even property-specific information, including the latest on COVID-related restrictions and guidelines.

Similarly, the new VacationRenter's Travel Trends page illustrates booking trends such as the most popular U.S. and international destinations and average nightly prices. In addition to providing travel inspiration and trends for potential guests, this data offers insight into traveler behaviors for those in the travel industry such as travel reporters, homeowners, and property managers.

"Seeing the continued resurgence of customers researching and booking new trips keeps us motivated to make finding the perfect rental as easy as possible," Hammett explains.

VacationRenter data reflects a rebound in the travel industry. According to company data, travel is making a comeback for both domestic and international — albeit, with U.S. travelers seven times more likely to resume travel at home, and global travelers four times more likely to travel outside the United States.

Building on a solid foundation of resources and fine-tuned filters, 2022 will be a year of simplifying and localizing the user experience, while growing a diverse, expansive, global inventory of vacation rentals.

For more information, please visit www.vacationrenter.com .

About VacationRenter

Founded in 2018, VacationRenter brings all rental options from the leading travel sites together in one place and showcases only the best results. Eliminating the need to spend hours searching and scrolling, the company's efficient platform helps travelers find the perfect vacation rental. Whether travelers seek a home, cabin, RV, treehouse, hotel, or even a private island, VacationRenter's vast and diverse inventory delivers.

Only two years after its launch, the company surpassed $1 billion in gross booking value, making it the fastest-growing vacation rental search engine. According to SimilarWeb, VacationRenter was also one of the 100 fastest growing websites of 2020.

For more information, visit www.vacationrenter.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kasey Christolos

Next PR

vacationrenter@nextpr.com

VacationRenter helps travelers find the perfect vacation rental. (PRNewsfoto/Wilbur Labs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VacationRenter