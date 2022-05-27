Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

MONTREAL,  May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its virtual and in-person annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 60,514,091 common shares, or 78.8% of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the election of the eight director nominees, by a substantial majority:

NOMINEE

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

NON-VOTES

# of shares

%

# of shares

%

# of shares

Randall C. Benson

55,551,033

98.4

932,490

1.7

17,881

4,012,687

Suzanne Blanchet

56,211,345

99.5

271,689

0.5

18,370

4,012,687

Duncan K. Davies

56,276,317

99.6

205,519

0.4

19,568

4,012,687

Jennifer C. Dolan

55,598,953

98.4

884,220

1.6

17,931

4,012,687

Remi G. Lalonde

56,193,165

99.5

287,972

0.5

20,267

4,012,687

Bradley P. Martin

55,976,561

99.1

505,262

0.9

19,581

4,012,687

Alain Rhéaume

52,741,675

93.4

3,739,284

6.6

20,445

4,012,687

Michael S. Rousseau

54,914,047

97.2

1,575,537

2.8

11,820

4,012,687

The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:

  • The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year.
  • An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.
About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

