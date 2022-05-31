InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory Holder for Stepladders (CHK-200)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe way to keep tools within reach while working on a ladder," said an inventor, from West Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the LADDER BELT. My design could help to improve balance, stability, organization and efficiency for workers using stepladders."

The patent-pending invention provides an accessory holder for use on top of any stepladder. In doing so, it ensures that necessary tools are easily accessible while working on a ladder. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to continually climb up and down the ladder. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for trade workers, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

