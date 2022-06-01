All-Clad Metalcrafters Names Chef Einat Admony an Official All-Clad Chef Ambassador

The cookware brand announces the latest addition to its impressive roster of professional Chef Ambassadors, which also includes Chef Gavin Kaysen, Nina Compton and more.

PARISIPPANY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Clad Metalcrafters is excited to announce the newest addition to its Chef Ambassador program, Chef Einat Admony. The James Beard nominated chef, also known as the ultimate balaboosta (meaning "perfect housewife" in Yiddish), is the chef and owner of Israeli fine dining restaurant, Balaboosta and founder of the casual falafel chain, Taim.

All-Clad Metalcrafters announces the newest addition to its Chef Ambassador Program, James Beard nominated chef, Einat Admony. (PRNewswire)

"We're honored and thrilled to share Chef Admony's induction into All-Clad's Chef Ambassador program," said Christina Roperti, Director of Content and Communications at Groupe SEB. "Her world-renowned Israeli cooking, exceptional technique, as well as her lively personality and passion for building community through her culturally rooted cuisine makes her the perfect addition."

In addition to opening and maintaining several restaurants, Chef Admony is also a two-time champion and competitor of Food Network's Chopped and Throwdown! With Bobby Flay. She is also a published author of Balaboosta, her debut cookbook, featuring 140 of her favorite Israeli home cooking recipes, and her latest release, Library Journal Best Cookbook of the Year winner, Shuk.

"I am very proud to be working with a company that takes its craft so seriously and is devoted to producing consistent, high-quality cookware," said Chef Admony. "I myself have pieces of All-Clad from when I first arrived in the states and am thrilled to be able to pass them down to my children."

Chef Admony currently lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children. When she's not cooking at one of her restaurants you can find her hosting dinner parties for friends and family or performing stand-up comedy at the Comedy Cellar or Broadway Comedy Club in New York City.

The All-Clad Chef Ambassador program was founded over ten years ago, and today, is comprised of five professional chefs across the country. During their tenure with the program, the chefs are advocates of using All-Clad cookware not only within their professional kitchens, but also in their homes – defining their passion for hand-crafted, timeless cookware to cook with perfection, every time.

To learn more about All-Clad's Chef Ambassador program and catch exclusive tips, interviews, recipes and more from its revered chefs visit all-clad.com, and follow @allclad on Instagram.

About Chef Einat

Chef Einat Admony is a pillar of the international Israeli cooking community. The Tel Aviv native served as a cook in the Israeli Army before traveling and working in Europe throughout her twenties, eventually landing in New York City as an ambitious young chef. After 15+ years leading the New York culinary scene and establishing multiple restaurants, Admony has become a double-time champion and competitor of Food Network's Chopped and Throwdown! With Bobby Flay and has been featured in many publications, including, The New York Times, Bon Appetit, The New Yorker, Forbes, and more. She has authored two cookbooks with Artisan Books: Balaboosta (2013) and Shuk (2019). In 2014, she was a recipient of the Great Immigrants Award from Carnegie Corporation of New York for exemplary contributions to American life.

About All-Clad

Originally designed to meet the demands of professional chefs, All-Clad is the undisputed choice in top culinary circles and four-star kitchens throughout the world. Today, as the preferred premium cookware brand for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks alike, All-Clad is the "must-have" kitchen companion for cooking enthusiasts. With a 50-year history of superior cookware, All-Clad is helping home cooks elevate their skills with the right professional grade tools – you know, the ones pro chefs actually use – so that they can feel and do as the experts do, even in their own kitchens. All-Clad is part of the Groupe SEB family of brands. For more information, please visit www.all-clad.com .

