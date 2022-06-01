GotPhoto Launches Service for Volume Sports Photographers

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GotPhoto announces the launch of its updated sports photography service, designed to meet the needs of this large segment of the volume industry. GotPhoto, already recognized as a leader for volume school photography software, is staking a similar claim in the sports photography market with a new comprehensive suite of features. This new offering continues to reflect the company's commitment to addressing the needs of its users - and their customers.

CEO Benedikt Greifenhofer notes, "As the market leader for high-volume school photographers, we have always served the sports market as well, simply on the strength of our existing features. Many of our best school photo customers also have significant business in the sports market, and they've been clamoring for the addition of the market-leading features that we're announcing today. Now they can bring all of their business to one place. And with memory mates, simple ordering, upselling, and great partnerships for processing and product fulfillment, even sports-only focused studios will find our offering irresistible."

Longtime customer Tim Macdonald of Image Art Studio agrees. "We've long trusted GotPhoto to provide a smooth and seamless experience for the parents at our schools, and with these upgrades, parents' sports photo needs will be complete as well. Our customers will be so happy with all the amazing options, and we expect to see both revenue and satisfaction grow."

The new releases include an integration with Next Generation Photo Solutions, a world-class service for high-quality, personalized graphics such as memory mates, team composites and more, as well as the custom DIY tool QMate which integrates directly with GotPhoto for automated creation and selling of memory mates. GotPhoto also recently released Prepay+, a new and improved approach to prepay online sales. All offerings are available immediately to allow for training and adoption before the busy season in the fall. CEO Greifenhofer remarks, "With these upgrades, we expect our customers to improve their businesses right away – and that's our goal. We've made it easy to come back to the best season ever."

For the past decade, GotPhoto has been the leader in supporting high-volume photographers with its easy-to-use, comprehensive workflow and sales software. With a mission to make school, sports, and dance photographers more successful, whether you photograph 100 students or 100,000, GotPhoto can help you save time and increase your sales. For more information, visit https://www.gotphoto.com.

