Accord Financial Appoints Irene Eddy as Interim Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Financial Corp., one of the U.S. and Canada's leading independent commercial finance companies ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) announced the appointment of Irene Eddy as interim CFO effective June 15, 2022 alongside the departure of Stuart Adair, the company's long-time CFO.

Eddy joined Accord in 2019 as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, and as a member of the executive leadership team, helped guide corporate strategy and planning. Since joining Accord, she has handled all aspects of the company's financing requirements, including managing its key banking relationship and diversifying its sources of capital through the addition of several strategic funding partners.

After almost twenty years with Accord, Stuart Adair is moving on to a new challenge as of June 15th. During his long tenure, he oversaw the company's public company obligations and delivered financial reporting at the standard expected of a highly respected company such as Accord.

"We are fortunate to have a strong executive leadership team along with a dedicated team of financial professionals throughout Accord. This integrated structure will allow for a seamless transition," stated Simon Hitzig, President & CEO. "We wish Stuart all the best in his next endeavor and welcome Irene to an expanded role within Accord."

In addition to her experience at Accord, Eddy has her law degree from Fordham University and is a certified public accountant (inactive).

About Accord Financial Corp.

