Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: RSA Conference 2022

RSA Conference 2022 is in San Francisco from June 6 - 9

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Cision PR Newswire is a list of featured exhibitors for RSA Conference 2022, the world's leading cybersecurity event, which takes place from June 6 - 9 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

RSA Conference 2022 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official RSAC 2022 Media Center, managed by Cision PR Newswire: https://rsac.vporoom.com/

RSA Conference 2022 press kits on the Official Online Media Center

Appgate

Booth S-345

Press Kit: rsac.vporoom.com/Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company. We empower how people work and connect by providing solutions purpose-built on Zero Trust security principles. This people-defined security approach enables fast, simple and secure connections from any device and location to workloads across any IT infrastructure in cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Appgate helps organizations and government agencies worldwide start where they are, accelerate their Zero Trust journey and plan for their future. Learn more at appgate.com.

Cynet Security

Booth N-6374

Press Kit: rsac.vporoom.com/Cynet

Cynet 360 AutoXDR™ is an end-to-end, natively automated XDR platform. Backed by a complementary 24/7 MDR service, it was purpose-built to enable small security teams to achieve comprehensive and effective protection regardless of their resources, team size, or skills.

Cynet delivers the prevention and detection capabilities of EPP, EDR, NDR, Deception, UBA, SSPM & CSPM, together with alert and activity correlation and extensive response automation capabilities.

Our vision is to enable security teams to put their cybersecurity on autopilot and focus their limited resources on managing security rather than operating it.

Our fresh approach makes cybersecurity easy.

procilon Group

Booth 5671-6

Press Kit: rsac.vporoom.com/procilon

The companies of the procilon Group have specialized in the development of cryptological software and strategic advice on European compliance guidelines and data protection for over 20 years.

Today more than 1500 companies have taken preventive technical and organizational measures to protect their data with the support of procilon.

As one of the leading full-service-providers of self-developed public-key-infrastructure-solutions, procilon focuses on the creation and management of electronic Certificates, signatures, and encryption methods. Our product range comprises everything from encryption as a service to eIDAS-compliant signature applications, secure management of access and identities and qualified digital identities at trust service providers.

