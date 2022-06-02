IRG Invests $20 Million Improvements, Plans Rail Connection at Georgia Project

Vacant Brown and Williamson Plant Now a Bustling Hub of Tenants in Macon

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country's largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, is proud to announce nearly $20 Million of improvements have been completed at Macon Interstate Business Park since acquiring the site last year. In addition, the successful project has leased approximately 680,000 square feet and 23 acres and is preparing to reestablish direct rail access on site.

The vacant former Brown and Williamson plant is now home a variety of companies and their employees including Irving Consumer Products, MWD Logistics, Wesco Distribution, and more.

"Attracting tenants to the property required significant investment into the infrastructure and interior space, which included upgrading lighting, installing new docks, painting, making repairs, and selective demolition for increased efficiency," said Justin Lichter, Vice President of IRG. "And we're not done yet."

IRG also plans to reactivate rail lines which have been out-of-service for 15 years. Direct rail access and private track is likely to attract job-creating, manufacturers eager to tie into the national network of Norfolk Southern and CSX and take advantage of the nearly 1.9 million square feet still available. The rail project is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

