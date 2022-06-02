SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds 43 New Strategies to Its Turnkey Asset Management Platform

The expansion comes as SMArtX continues to see support from asset management firms including Goldman Sachs Asset Management.



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced the addition of 43 new investment strategies to its platform. The SMArtX platform now supports 1,078 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies offered from a diverse group of 262 asset managers.

SMArtX has added seven new asset management firms —1492 Capital Management, AGF Investments, Alley Investment Management Company, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management, Winans Investments, and ZEGA Financial — to give advisors the customized strategies they need to offer tailored portfolios to clients. These new offerings are distributed and traded by SMArtX through its award-winning cloud-based solution across seven custodial platforms.

"SMArtX is thrilled to have these firms as part of our platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "By bringing them to SMArtX, we can give advisors access to some of the most well-known firms in the industry. Our technology leverages the client experience and provides click-to-allocate functionality for seamless strategy access."

Three existing firms have added to the SMArtX platform, giving investors access to more strategies from Ballast Equity, Federated Hermes, and Janus Henderson. The strategies across all 10 firms encompass asset allocation strategies, options strategies, and exposures to global equity, U.S. equity, and fixed income strategies.

The complete list of new strategies includes:

1492 Capital Management

AGF Investments

Alley Investment Management Company

Ballast Equity

Federated Hermes

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Janus Henderson

Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management

Winans Investments

ZEGA Financial

* Indicates manager traded SMA only

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

SMArtX President & COO Jonathan Pincus emphasized that "the SMArtX platform minimizes the dispersion between models and the end client accounts through continuous intra-day trading. This provides better and more accurate experience for accounts allocated to these strategies versus trading that takes place during specific trading 'windows' hours or days later."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

