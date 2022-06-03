Jim Cawley Appointed Interim President of Rosemont College

Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania set to assume position in late June

Dr. Jayson Boyers, Rosemont College's 14th President, leaving to pursue another opportunity in higher education

ROSEMONT, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosemont College today announced that its Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Jim Cawley as interim President, effective June 21. Dr. Jayson Boyers, who began his tenure as Rosemont College's 14th President in 2020, has resigned to pursue another opportunity in higher education.

"In Rosemont College's 2019-2020 Presidential search after Dr. Sharon Hirsch's retirement, Jim stood out as one of four finalists in a talented and diverse group of more than 75 vetted candidates and hundreds more applicants and nominees. The Search Committee and trustees were impressed with his experience and credentials, and disappointed that he removed himself from consideration at the time due to family reasons. Jim's commitment to public service, his Catholic faith, extensive executive experience, deep ties to the community and the partnerships he's forged with prominent Philadelphia higher education institutions made him an excellent candidate to lead the College and we're thrilled that he is willing to serve," said Maria Feeley, Esq., chair, Rosemont College Board of Trustees and chief legal officer and general counsel, Washington and Lee University.

With deep experience in the higher education, government and nonprofit sectors, Mr. Cawley most recently served as Temple University's Vice President of Institutional Advancement from 2017 to 2021. He spearheaded development efforts that raised over $360 million in four fiscal years and led a staff of 140 employees spread out across 18 different schools, colleges and units. Mr. Cawley was also instrumental in the development of a strategic plan for the University and played a key role in advancing the school's diversity and inclusion efforts. Additionally, he served on the board of Temple University, as well as Bucks County Community College and Manor College.

Prior to his tenure at Temple University, Mr. Cawley was president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey from 2015 to 2017, where he led the organization's efforts to improve education, income and health for the region's most vulnerable populations. There, he led several successful fundraising campaigns and focused the organization's mission to make it more effective.

Mr. Cawley spent the first two decades of his career working in government at the state and local levels. He served as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania from 2011 to 2015 and as County Commissioner of Bucks County from 2006 to 2011. A native of Bucks County and lifelong resident of the Greater Philadelphia area, Jim is passionate about and well-connected within the region. He received his bachelor's degree and juris doctor from Temple University.

"I'm honored to accept the role of interim President of Rosemont College," said Mr. Cawley. "As a product of Catholic education and a lifelong resident of the Greater Philadelphia area, I'm intimately familiar with and committed to the unique mission and traditions of Rosemont. I look forward to shaping the bright future of this storied institution by working closely with the Board of Trustees, the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus, faculty, staff, students, alumni and the entire Rosemont College community."

