Powerful "Game Change Game" Documentary Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary "Game Change Game," will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 14, 2022. The premiere of the film will be followed by a discussion moderated by journalist Marc Spears with CJ McCollum, the President of the National Basketball Players Association and the Filmmakers.

"Game Change Game" is a production of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the player-led union representing the 450 professional basketball players in the NBA. The film was made during the Summer of 2020, when the pandemic and social justice reckoning consumed the national discourse. Through personal footage shot by players and interviews with a range of thought leaders, recording artists, and journalists, the documentary chronicles how NBA players came together and decided that "sitting on the bench was not an option" as they made the collective decision to confront and address social justice issues in America.

Players CJ McCollum, Jaylen Brown, Andre Iguodala, Malcolm Brogdon, Garrett Temple, Donovan Mitchell, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Rudy Gobert, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris appear in the film along with legends Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West. Other noteworthy appearances include NBA coach and former player Doc Rivers. Stephen A. Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Marc Spears, Killer Mike, as well as social justice activists and victims of police brutality. Voices from the NBPA leadership round out the cast, offering an insider's perspective on the events of a basketball season unlike any other.

The film was created by Christina Norman, head of content for the NBPA's Innovation Engine THINK450, and produced by Norman, Jonathan Lia of Good Company and Whitney Jackson. "Game Change Game" is a creative collaboration directed by Spike Jordan and Maxime Quoilin, who are known for their elevated, thought-provoking conceptual direction and ability to craft dynamic, breakthrough visuals.

"Game Change Game" is an integral part of THINK450's content strategy, which focuses on amplifying the voices of the players and connecting them to audiences through storytelling.

In alignment with NBPA's philanthropic initiatives, the Players Association invited members from local community-based grassroots basketball organizations to be their special guests at the "Game Change Game" Tribeca Film Festival premiere.

Find "Game Change Game" Tribeca Film Festival screening locations, times and ticket information here and more information about the film here .

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

About THINK450

THINK450 is the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA, dedicated to uncovering shared interests between the 450 players and leading brands to build more engaging partnerships. Together with its partners, THINK450 creates original ideas that engage fans, stir them to action, and earn brands the right to participate in cultural conversations. For more information, visit THINK450.com .

About GOOD COMPANY

Good Company is the creative production studio for artists, brands and agencies shaping the cultural landscape. They develop and produce content and experiences that live at the intersection of art and entertainment, performance and audience, advertising and cinema. For more information click here .

