SEEN® Hair Care Reduces Hair Shedding By Up To 44%

A Harvard clinical trial has shown that using non-medicated SEEN® Fragrance Free

Shampoo and Conditioner as a regimen reduces hair shedding by up to 44%

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair shedding affects both women and men, and according to Harvard Health Publishing , it's normal to lose 50 to 100 hairs per day. However, excessive shedding can become noticeable in brushes and shower drains, as well as on pillowcases and clothing—and take an emotional toll.

Founded by Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Iris Rubin, the SEEN® technology is committed to optimizing hair follicle health and supporting healthy hair growth. The SEEN product line also believes in providing proof that the brand's patented breakthrough hair care formulations have a positive impact on the health of the hair and scalp (as well as the skin).

A recently completed clinical trial assessed the effects of using SEEN Fragrance Free Shampoo and Fragrance Free Conditioner as a regimen in 29 patients with female pattern hair loss. Conducted by Dr. Maryanne Senna, Director, Lahey Hair Loss Center of Excellence and Research Unit at Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Former Co-Director, Hair Loss Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital, the six-month randomized, controlled study included 14 intervention subjects and 15 control subjects —and found that the SEEN products reduced hair shedding by 44% (compared to control). "Hair care products can contribute to hair shedding by clogging the hair follicle, or by the irritating and allergenic ingredients they contain, and all of this can impact scalp health. This study has provided evidence that the use of non-comedogenic and non-irritating products can improve scalp health and hair health." Dr. Senna said.

According to Dr. Rubin, "It's incredible to have proof that using non-medicated hair care products that are formulated to optimize the health of the hair follicles and the scalp as a whole can provide improvement in hair shedding. SEEN's Shampoo and Conditioner regimen is the only one we know of to demonstrate statistically significant reduction in shedding in a randomized, controlled trial at Harvard." The study was funded by SEEN Hair Care.

SEEN Hair Care is redefining and raising the bar on the skinification of hair and scalp health, bringing skin science to hair care. SEEN Hair Care is developed and tested like a luxury skincare product, since the scalp is skin. This is important as the hair follicles are the manufacturing plant for the hair, so keeping them healthy is essential for optimal growth and overall stronger, fuller, healthier hair. Clinically proven to not clog pores (non comedogenic) and be non-irritating, the SEEN product line is also one of only nine hair care brands to receive the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance for its fragrance-free products.

All of the SEEN products are non-medicated and formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, dyes, silicones, formaldehyde releasing preservatives, or pore-clogging oils. SEEN Hair Care is also vegan, gluten-free, color-safe, and keratin-safe.

SEEN Hair Care is proud to be Leaping Bunny-certified and PETA-approved, representing the brand's commitment to a non-animal testing policy and avoiding the use of any animal-derived ingredients.

