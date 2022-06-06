Wilton High School Sophomore Launches First Green & Sustainable Rickshaw Business in Wilton, Connecticut

Colin Gilmor aims to bring connectivity to his hometown community of Wilton through a green and sustainable business in offering free transportation services to riders.

WILTON, Conn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School's out for summer for Wilton High School students on June 22nd. For Wilton High School sophomore, Colin Gilmor, this date also marks the official launch date of his College Bound Rickshaws business on June 22nd.

College Bound Rickshaws is a company dedicated to raising money for college by offering ride services via Rickshaw along the village of Wilton River Road area. It will offer rides and services primarily to those who are living in and around the Wilton Village area.

College Bound Rickshaws will work as a transportation option to take customers on rides around the Wilton village area so they can get to one place quickly or just have a leisurely journey. The rides will be free to riders, but donation in the form of tips is encouraged. A percentage of donations will go to select Wilton-based charities and individual drivers' 529c plans. The business will primarily be available during the spring, summer, and fall where people will be more likely to be enjoying the outdoors.

As a downtown resident of Wilton, Gilmor took note of the lack of connectivity in Wilton town center. "When family and friends visited, there was not an activity or way to show them Wilton center in a fun and engaging way," said Gilmor. "I wanted to offer a solution to the town that brought the community together with a business that was green and sustainable, as fighting climate change is important to me," says Gilmor.

The Rickshaw will provide service around the heart of downtown Wilton and will service the area including around all condos at Wilton Crest, Avalon, Glen Ridge, River Ridge and the Wilton train station to begin with. Future plans include relevant condominium areas and Cannondale village.

College Bound Rickshaws is able to provide their rides for free in part to the donation and support of the Cathedral of Cincinnati in Southern Ohio.

"Today, our young people are facing a myriad of existential challenges and situations. From the climate crisis to gun violence, one could easily be resigned to cynicism, despair, and apathy. Yet, when you encounter a young man like Colin Glimor, who is committed to bettering his community, through service, one cannot help but to have hope. Indeed, through his creativity and generosity of spirit, Colin represents the best of us, and I am grateful that there are young people, like him who are willing to step up, serve, and give of themselves to affect positive change in his community and the larger world. Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati is honored to support this amazing young man and his endeavors to change the world, one day, one moment, one ride at a time! It is my hope and prayer that others will do the same," says The Very Rev. Owen C. Thompson, Dean+ of Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati.

College Bound Rickshaws also has the support of Wilton High School and Wilton Go Green.

"Colin is a great student who had a vision for this rickshaw concept and is bringing it to fruition. It demonstrates his resourcefulness and creativity and also his commitment to the environment. This is yet another example of the promise of our students who are so talented and who want to engage in opportunities to contribute to their community," states Robert William O'Donnell, Ed.D, Principal at Wilton High School.

Trips consist of grocery store runs for mature adults, date night for riders or multiple Wilton area restaurant visits by friend groups. The rickshaw is available for special events such as weddings, birthday parties or special occasions.

Short trips can be booked through the company's website, cbrickshaws.com or by calling 1-203-451-6442.

About College Bound Rickshaws

College Bound Rickshaws was developed to bring the Wilton community together by providing an opportunity for high school kids to earn money for college while also helping the environment, the town, its businesses, and its residents. Developed by Wilton High School Sophomore, Colin Gilmor, College Bound Rickshaws will serve the Wilton, CT area, starting in late Summer 2022. College Bound Rickshaws is a transport and entertainment service that is green and sustainable. It is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.cbrickshaws.com.

