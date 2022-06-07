ALASKA TEAMSTERS STRIKE TO PROTEST AT&T'S LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS

ULP Strike Could Impact Telecommunications Systems for Trans-Alaska Pipeline and U.S. Department of Defense Operations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Alascom workers who build, maintain and service AT&T telecommunications infrastructure in Alaska walked off the job on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike late yesterday to protest AT&T's violations of federal labor laws that protect workers' rights. The workers, who are members of Teamsters Local 959, are objecting to unilateral changes to working conditions AT&T made without bargaining with their union.

In Alaska, AT&T [NYSE: T] owns and operates the Alascom telecommunications infrastructure which supports the operations of the Alyeska Pipeline, numerous critical national security and defense systems, facilities and installations, and many communities throughout the state including Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.

"Our members' contract with AT&T has expired and the company has not yet agreed to a contract that provides a fair return on their work," said Eileen Whitmer, President of Local 959. "When working under an expired contract, federal law requires that the company bargain with workers' representatives before changing working conditions. AT&T is making unilateral changes to working conditions and our members have the right to engage in concerted protected activity to protest AT&T's unlawful conduct."

"Workers decided to confront management over their unlawful changes but were not satisfied that they were being taken seriously," said Local 959 Business Agent David Nichols. "They walked off the job as a wake-up call to demand that AT&T stop violating federal labor laws."

Local 959 represents 175 members in Alaska who build, maintain and monitor Alaska's telecommunications infrastructure. They frequently risk their lives in extreme weather conditions to repair equipment and keep phone and internet services up and running throughout the state, including dangerous work that can only be performed via helicopter transport.

