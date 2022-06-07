Raytheon Technologies Establishes Global Headquarters Office in Northern Virginia

WALTHAM, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) announced today that it will establish its global headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry. Washington, D.C. serves as a convenient travel hub for the company's global customers and employees.

The company will maintain its strong U.S. presence which includes 600 facilities across 44 states and territories. Each of the company's four business units currently have operations in Virginia. The new global headquarters office will be in Arlington's Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the Raytheon Intelligence and Space business.

Raytheon Technologies has not accepted or sought any financial incentives from any state or municipality to support the establishment of the global headquarters office in Virginia.

