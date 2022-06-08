MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $9.1 million compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.8 million compared to a net loss of $3.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. First quarter of fiscal 2023 net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $0.27 per share compared to a net loss of $0.31 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was a loss of $1.9 million compared to a loss of $3.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss from continuing operations and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Backlog of Marine Technology Products as of April 30, 2022, was approximately $13.4 million compared to $13.1 million at January 31, 2022 and $11.0 million at April 30, 2021.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased with our first quarter results. We believe the significant improvement in revenues is an indication of the trajectory of our business. As we have discussed previously, we see robust interest, improved customer optimism, increased order flow and backlog. In fact, when our current backlog is combined with new orders received subsequent to April 30, 2022, and other pending orders we are confident we will obtain, we believe our total book of pending business is approximately $23 million. We expect essentially all of these orders will be completed in the current fiscal year. The fundamental trends within our primary market areas are, we think, positive for us. Global energy prices are driving increased activity among our exploration customers, as evidenced by recent and pending order activity. We believe some of our recent orders are directly associated with the current security situation in Europe. These developments highlight the ongoing need for maritime security, not only in Europe but also in the rest of the world.

"As we discussed in connection with our fiscal 2022 year end results, we have taken certain steps recently to streamline our operations and control costs. Unfortunately, the effects of those actions are not yet reflected in our results of operations. In fact, we incurred some incremental costs in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 associated with the implementation of those steps. Accordingly, we do not believe selling, general and administrative costs in the first quarter are indicative of ongoing costs," concluded Capps.

NOTE: As has been previously disclosed, the Company is exiting the land leasing business. Accordingly, the Equipment Leasing segment has been treated as a discontinued operation, and the associated results are excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations for all periods presented. Assets and liabilities associated with the Equipment Leasing segment have been reclassified as "held for sale" in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements and information in this press release contain non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Company management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Company management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and to understand the Company's performance. In addition, the Company may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of Backlog, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not included in this press release due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

--Tables to Follow--

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





April 30, 2022



January 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 817



$ 5,114

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $484 at each of April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022



9,397





8,126

Inventories, net



14,243





14,006

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,558





1,840

Assets held for sale



3





159

Total current assets



26,018





29,245

Property and equipment, net



4,062





4,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,531





1,835

Intangible assets, net



5,743





6,018

Other assets



428





650

Total assets

$ 37,782



$ 42,020

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,084



$ 2,046

Deferred revenue



559





232

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,112





5,762

Income taxes payable



1,004





837

Operating lease liabilities - current



587





869

Liabilities held for sale



271





953

Total current liabilities



9,617





10,699

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



944





966

Deferred tax liability



92





92

Total liabilities



10,653





11,757

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 1,683 shares issued and

outstanding at each of April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022



37,779





37,779

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 15,715 and 15,705 shares

issued at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively



157





157

Additional paid-in capital



129,162





128,926

Treasury stock, at cost (1,933 and 1,931 shares at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022,

respectively)



(16,863)





(16,862)

Accumulated deficit



(121,222)





(117,856)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,884)





(1,881)

Total stockholders' equity



27,129





30,263

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 37,782



$ 42,020



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended April 30,





2022



2021

Revenues:















Sale of marine technology products

$ 9,087



$ 4,194

Total revenues



9,087





4,194

Cost of sales:















Sale of marine technology products



5,798





3,651

Total cost of sales



5,798





3,651

Gross profit



3,289





543

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative



4,272





3,817

Research and development



1,014





853

Depreciation and amortization



479





666

Total operating expenses



5,765





5,336

Operating loss



(2,476)





(4,793)

Other (expense) income:















Other, net



(118)





947

Total other (expense) income



(118)





947

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(2,594)





(3,846)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes



(211)





145

Net loss from continuing operations



(2,805)





(3,701)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



386





(283)

Net loss

$ (2,419)



$ (3,984)

Preferred stock dividends



(947)





(584)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (3,366)



$ (4,568)

Net loss per common share - Basic















Continuing operations

$ (0.27)



$ (0.31)

Discontinued operations

$ 0.03



$ (0.02)

Net loss

$ (0.24)



$ (0.33)

Net loss per common share - Diluted















Continuing operations

$ (0.27)



$ (0.31)

Discontinued operations

$ 0.03



$ (0.02)

Net loss

$ (0.24)



$ (0.33)

Shares used in computing net loss per common share:















Basic



13,775





13,759

Diluted



13,775





13,759



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended April 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (2,419)



$ (3,984)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















PPP loan forgiveness



—





(850)

Depreciation and amortization



479





668

Stock-based compensation



236





121

Recovery of doubtful accounts



—





(453)

Provision for inventory obsolescence



23





327

Gross profit from sale of assets held-for-sale



(280)





—

Loss (gross profit) from sale of other equipment



113





(80)

Changes in:















Accounts receivable



(871)





1,602

Unbilled revenue



(26)





51

Inventories



(260)





(739)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



286





(239)

Income taxes receivable and payable



(66)





(168)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(622)





947

Deferred revenue



(115)





(10)

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,522)





(2,807)

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(107)





(8)

Sale of assets held for sale



283





—

Sale of a business, net of cash sold



—





187

Net cash provided by investing activities



176





179

Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury stock



(1)





(2)

Net proceeds from preferred stock offering



—





503

Net proceeds from common stock offering



—





42

Preferred stock dividends



(947)





(576)

Net cash used in financing activities



(948)





(33)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(3)





51

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(4,297)





(2,610)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



5,114





4,611

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 817



$ 2,001



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations and Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended April 30,





2022



2021

Reconciliation of Net loss from Continuing Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (2,805)



$ (3,701)

Interest expense, net



—





9

Depreciation and amortization



479





666

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



211





(145)

EBITDA loss from continuing operations (1)



(2,115)





(3,171)

Non-cash foreign exchange losses



—





49

Stock-based compensation



236





121

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (1)

$ (1,879)



$ (3,001)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (3,522)



$ (2,807)

PPP loan forgiveness



—





850

Stock-based compensation



(236)





(121)

Provision for inventory obsolescence



(23)





(22)

Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)



1,037





(1,104)

Interest paid



4





—

Taxes paid, net of refunds



277





31

Gross (loss) profit from sale of other equipment



(113)





80

Changes in inventory



260





741

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue



397





(920)

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



(175)





168

Other



(21)





(67)

EBITDA loss from continuing operations (1)

$ (2,115)



$ (3,171)





1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets, other non-cash tax related items and non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





