RebatesMe is a 2022 Golden Link Award finalist

ReabatesMe.com is finalist for two prestigious Golden Link awards

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RebatesMe.com, an e-commerce platform that helps shoppers all over the world earn cash back, is one of the top cash back sites offering coupons, discounts, and cash back from over 5,000 online stores.

RebatesMe.com is excited to announce that it has been nominated as a finalist in the 2022 Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards in two categories - Best Advertiser and Publisher Collaboration and the esteemed Publisher of the Year award.

The Best Advertiser and Publisher Collaboration category highlights a thriving partnership within Rakuten Advertising's Affiliate network, spotlighting RebatesMe.com's successful ongoing partnership with Macy's. The Publisher of the Year category features Publishers that have achieved tremendous growth in the affiliate network. Other notable nominees include Forbes, Capital One Shopping, and Afterpay.

The Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards bring together advertisers, publishers and agencies from across the United States to celebrate excellence and innovation in the performance marketing, retail and e-commerce industry.

"We are honored to be selected as a finalist for the Best Advertiser and Publisher Collaborator award and the Publisher of the Year award," says Rick Parada, President of RebatesMe.com. "Our goal is to provide the best experience for our customers by partnering with top merchants and offering the best cash back rates."

2022 marks a banner year for RebatesMe.com. They are projected to earn over a billion dollars in sales for their growing merchant base of over 5,000 merchants. As a leading e-commerce platform, RebatesMe.com is committed to providing members with a high-quality user experience - from sign up to cash out. They are focusing on enhancing their website with new features, expanding their e-gift card store, developing new merchant partnerships, and finding new and innovative ways to serve their members.

The Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards of 2022 will be presented in Austin, Texas on Monday, June 27. Advertisers, publishers, and agencies from all over the U.S. will get together to recognize achievements in the sector.

