ViewLift CEO to Keynote Sports Video Group's Europe Sports OTT Summit 2022

Rick Allen to present on disruption and opportunity in the sports OTT market at annual summit

NEW YORK and PARIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift , a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT (over-the-top) solutions, announced today that Rick Allen , the company's CEO, will deliver a keynote address at Sports Video Group's Europe Sports OTT Summit 2022 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Le Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The keynote presentation is entitled "Gold Rush: Disruption and Opportunity in the Sports OTT Market" and will look at the upcoming innovation and challenges the global sports streaming market will encounter.

Sports viewership is dramatically changing in today's consumer landscape, and by 2025, more than 25% of Americans are expected to watch live sports digitally. While broadcast and cable networks have dominated the sports viewership market, a new era is on the horizon. During the keynote, Allen will break down the industry's areas of disruption and growth, including the broadcasting and cable influence, private-equity deals, new revenue streams for content owners, and impact on fans.

"Live sports is finally returning to its fullest potential since the pandemic, but teams and leagues lost significant revenue and are seeking new ways of increasing fan engagement," said Allen. "I'm eager to present a keynote on sports streaming trends and expectations to a global audience looking to boost fan engagement through digital services centered around live game streaming. ViewLift has a unique perspective, as our customers have achieved global scale, and I look forward to discussing how these key streaming trends will further impact sports leagues and clubs."

Allen has over 30 years of experience in the sports, digital and media industry, having led some of the biggest media companies, including as CEO of Sporting News; CEO of National Geographic Ventures, with responsibility for ten business units, including TV/Film and Digital; and SVP of Discovery. He also served in the White House as Deputy Assistant to President Bill Clinton. He and tech pioneer and sports team owner Ted Leonsis created what is now ViewLift in 2008.

The 2022 Sports OTT Summit will take a deep dive into how OTT platforms and streaming services redefine televised sports and offer benefits and challenges for viewers and industry alike. There will be a particular focus on fan engagement, fan experiences, cloud production and delivery.The full-day event on the 15th, beginning at 11:00 a.m., will feature panel discussions, thought leader perspectives and interviews, and ample time for networking and a stadium tour of fabled soccer power Paris Saint-Germain's Le Parc des Princes.

For more information about ViewLift and its OTT solutions, visit www.viewlift.com . To register for the 2022 SVG OTT Summit, visit www.svgeurope.org/sports-ott-summit-2022/registration/ .

