Over $38.4 Million Sold Through HiBid.com in Last Week's Auctions, with Jewelry, Gold Bullion, and More Now Up for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than half a million lots in auctions running from May 30th through June 6th. An average of 1.51 million bids per day were placed in a combined total of 1,375 online-only and webcast auctions. In total, the auctions brought in over $38.4 million in gross auction proceeds.

Items now up for bidding include jewelry, watches, artwork, gold and silver coins and bullion, furniture, and an incredible range of overstock merchandise for household and yard.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

May 30th-June 6th HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $38,423,022

Lots Sold: 533,477

Online-Only Auctions: 1,278

Webcast Auctions: 97

Average Bidders Per Day: 930,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.51 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Luxury Estate Sale Featuring Furniture and Collectibles

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 3rd-10th

Seller: Wayne Wheat Auctioneers

Quality Jewelry Plus Gold and Silver Coins and Bullion

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 8th-14th

Seller: AAbids.com

Overstock General Merchandise Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 4th-18th

Seller: United Auctions Unlimited

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

