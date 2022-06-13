Chef Tom Colicchio previews the Colicchio Collection at Specialty Food Association's 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show

'Top Chef' head judge's new ultra-premium sauce line to debut to the public this summer

WINDERMERE, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colicchio Collection, a new line of ultra-premium cooking & pairing sauces created by chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio in partnership with The Jersey Tomato Co. and KEEN Growth Capital, is exhibiting through June 14 at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center, New York, NY. Debuting to the public this summer, the collection is being previewed for the first time at Booth #2569.

The Colicchio Collection (PRNewswire)

Colicchio looked to Italy's most beloved culinary regions for inspiration in crafting the six sauces, all made with 100% vine-ripened New Jersey tomatoes. Set to debut in 16 oz. jars for nationwide shipping, each sauce in the Colicchio Collection is made with ingredients unique to its region, from Trentino (wild mushroom, parmesan, rosemary) and Sicilia (orange, black olive, white wine) to Abruzzo (saffron and fennel pollen) and beyond.

Colicchio first joined The Jersey Tomato Co. in 2020 as an equity partner, brand ambassador and culinary consultant driving innovation. The Colicchio Collection marks the New Jersey native's first original offering in partnership with the brand.

As with all The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces, the Colicchio Collection maintains a superior level of deliciousness while using select ingredients. All of its sauces are lower in sodium, gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher, and have no added sugars and no artificial preservatives.

