Visulon releases a New 3D plugin, Custom viewer, and Image compression, all free with its core platform

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Visulon announces the release and availability of advanced 3D image management technologies to enhance faster adoption of 3D for apparel, footwear, fashion, and sports brands. Vi3D is a set of tools designed in-house with new front-end and cloud technologies.

Vi3D tools incorporate a state-of-the-art compression logic that can optimize performance in the cloud. The compression algorithm is designed to handle mesh layers and textures.

Visulon compresses the 3D object to reduce the size of storage and transfer in the cloud and then expands the compressed file within the Vi3D viewer to its full original quality. Image compression works with GLB/GLTF, FBX, OBJ, and other common data types that are produced by the industry-leading 3D software like Browzwear, CLO, Kaledo, 3DMax, Modo, etc. Visulon's compression logic does not permanently alter original file settings.

Visulon's 3D Plugin, designed in consultation with Browzwear, eliminates the need to render manually, export, store and upload the product 3D images into Visulon using SFTP or Manual drag/drop methods. Since it was released to Visulon's client Puma, thirty designers have already mapped 1200+ 3D product images, and their process innovation team is excited about this automation.

Visulon's new Plugin supports the use of custom 3D poses. Knit Tops or Woven Pants can have different 3D mapping configurations, and the Plugin is designed to manage and save them.

Visulon's 3DViewer is 100% cloud-based and designed to support GLTF, GLB, FBX, OBJ File Formats, also it works with all browsers. It provides the ability to adjust camera position, lighting intensity, and angles and allows rotation and autosave. It has user-specific settings to adjust FOV, camera light, distance, angle, or ambient light.

Arun Joshi, Visulon's founder/CEO, said, "the new release of the 3D toolset strengthens our position to take 3D in the cloud by our clients. Visulon is always on the leading edge of technology adoption for Apparel and Fashion's big brand names."

About Visulon:

At Visulon, we innovate and develop foundations to build sustainable digital commerce by providing B2B enterprise SaaS solutions that eliminate manual methods. Visulon has focused on Apparel, Fashion, and Sports multi-channel large brands to enable them to formulate a digital, enterprise-wide GotoMarket strategy. Contact Arun Joshi, email info@visulon.com

