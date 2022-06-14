aha! Announces Wine Flies Free* Program to Celebrate Santa Rosa Flight Launch

For a limited time, aha! passengers can bring one wine box as free checked baggage

RENO, Nev., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your wine glasses ready. aha!, powered by ExpressJet Airlines, is waiving baggage fees for wine from its popular wine destinations.

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines (PRNewsfoto/aha!) (PRNewswire)

"Your vacation doesn't have to stop when you land at home," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "Many of aha!'s destinations are in incredible wine regions throughout the Northwest. And now, we're making it easy for you to bring your favorite wines home to enjoy from the comforts of your home."

The program begins today, one month ahead of aha!'s launch of flights between Reno-Tahoe and the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa – connecting wine-lovers with the famous California wine AVAs in just under an hour. Santa Rosa joins aha! wine country destinations in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

For a limited time, until November 30, 2022, aha! will accept one dedicated wine bottle case as a free checked bag. Customers can opt-in by selecting the "wine flies free" option during booking or by declaring their wine item during their check-in at the airport. See flyaha.com/winefliesfree for complete details and restrictions.

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.flyaha.com or call the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

aha! Wine Flies Free*

Each participant must be 21 or over, and is allowed one container with up to one case (12 standard bottles) of wine, weighing up to 50 lbs. Wine must be unopened and professionally packaged in a shipper box with protective padding, inserts and labels. Passengers must comply with all governmental and TSA regulations when traveling with alcohol. Bags or containers with wine mixed with other items will be ineligible for the program and incur normal bag charges. aha! reserves the right to make changes or discontinue this program at any time without notice. Customers can read more at www.flyaha.com/winefliesfree.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company's services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is owned by KAir Enterprises and its affiliates. www.expressjet.com

