Part burger. Part quesadilla. 100% Taco Bueno®

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Quesadilla Burrrger from Taco Bueno® combines two things you love into something you'll love more.

Taco Bueno's New Quesadilla Burrrger. Combo includes: Chips, Queso and a Small Drink. (PRNewswire)

This unique handcrafted creation, part Tex (burger), part Mex (quesadilla) is made with Nolan Ryan Beef® and piled high with house-made Pico de Gallo, guacamole, shredded lettuce, queso, Cholula® chipotle ranch dressing and smashed to perfection between two crisp, warm cheese quesadillas.

Offered at $6.99* a la carte or $8.99* when paired with chips, queso and a refreshing small drink, Taco Bueno's new Quesadilla Burrrger is everything you ever wanted. But it won't last long. Get yours today!

To find your local Taco Bueno, and to order online, visit TacoBueno.com.

For exclusive deals and specials, become a Buenohead® and receive a FREE Beef Muchaco®. Text "Bueno" to 72829 or go to tacobueno.com/buenoheads for email signup.

*Price may vary. Offer available for a Limited Time. At participating locations. While supplies last.

©Nolan Ryan Brands, All Rights Reserved. Cholula® and the Cholula logo are registered trademarks of Spicy Liquid, LLC., licensed to Taco Bueno®. "Coke" is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company."

About Taco Bueno®

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients, and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 145 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

About Sun Holdings, Inc. Sun Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 by Guillermo Perales, funded by an SBA loan. Sun's portfolio has been ranked as the second-largest franchisee group in the U.S. by Mega 99, 2021 Rankings. Mr. Perales has developed a portfolio that includes companies that own and operate more than 1,300 locations in 12 states, creating more than 28,000 jobs. He has also overseen the development of over 200 new stores and completed 200 store remodels in the last three years. Today, his companies own and operate Taco Bueno and also operate Burger King, Popeyes, Arby's, Applebee's, T-Mobile, McAlister's, IHOP, GNC and several airport restaurant locations. Mr. Perales' organization has been awarded the MUFSO Golden Chain Award and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 10 Power List. He has also been named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, IFA's Entrepreneur of the Year, Dealmaker of the Year and Latino Executive of the Year by D CEO Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News' Most Influential CEO for 2021, as well as appearing on Latino Leaders Magazine's 101 Most Influential Latinos for several consecutive years.

Sun Holdings, Inc. is a growing company that is always seeking new opportunities. For more information about Sun Holdings, visit www.sunholdings.net.

