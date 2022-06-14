APX Stream Partners with Seismic Allowing Managers to Streamline and Automate the Publication of Data

BOERNE, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Stream, Inc., the industry-leading independent investment data management and distribution firm has announced a partnership with Seismic, the global leader in enablement, which will give asset managers a seamless pipeline for data submission and automated marketing collateral generation.

APX Stream offers an economical solution automating connectivity to investment manager's data with an enterprise-quality solution for their investment data assembly, warehouse management, and distribution process to more than 50 investment databases. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ helps organizations of all sizes engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The alliance between APX Stream and Seismic now offers asset managers a turnkey solution for investment data management and expanded marketing distribution.

Kevin Dunn, APX Stream's President and Managing Partner, says "this new alliance is important for current and potential new clients. In our continued pursuit of providing excellent data management and automated solutions, our integration with Seismic will further increase dataflow efficiency and consistency across the entire spread of our client's marketing strategy. Our goal is to provide the asset manager with one location in which they can assemble, warehouse, and distribute all their marketing and compliance data. The APX Stream Data Vault will now be able to feed Seismic the same marketing collateral information asset managers are using to report and publish in the consultant databases."

The alliance between APX Stream and Seismic will provide even more gains for their mutual customers, including:

Data flow efficiency, streamlined through prebuilt integration

Content including performance, AUM (Assets Under Management), and portfolio holdings plus characteristics

Consistency throughout data sources

Utilization of compliance-validated content

Creation and distribution of fact sheets, client presentations, pitch books, and more using real-time data

"We're always looking for new ways to meet our customers' needs and help them access their Seismic content and data from wherever they're working," said Preseetha Pettigrew, Global VP, Strategic Alliances, Seismic. "We're pleased to launch this integration with APX, making it easier for our joint customers to seamlessly create personalized, compliant client-facing content."

For over a decade, APX Stream has managed client profiles in the industry's leading asset manager databases. With expertise in data warehousing, reconciliation, and data distribution, APX Stream provides the asset management community with extensive visibility and brand recognition to those completing actual mandate searches.

"Seismic is one of the most widely used destinations for data on a global scale. APX Stream is the largest independent hub of investment data feeding not only the entirety of the global databases but now also includes a DDQ and collateral company like Seismic," says Richard Jackson, Founder and CEO of APX Stream. "Asset managers want to be efficient and cost-effective in their data marketing. Having access to the most profound and impactful APX Vault, the manager's data warehouse, and having that connection to Seismic for collateral production allows APX Stream clients to place all data into one place that distributes to each place the manager needs through automation and security without compromising the data's integrity. The tools APX Stream and Seismic built to share the data are state of the art and the fastest delivery we have ever built. Thanks to the great technology teams at APX Stream and Seismic, the asset manager leverages our IT teams to develop efficient tools along with their own firm's other technologies."

Asset managers interested in learning more about working with APX Stream can visit https://apxstream.com or email info@apxstream.com to request a demonstration.

APX Stream helps investment management firms, from single product boutiques to global asset managers, to effortlessly manage and market their investment data. The APX Stream Data Vault is the emerging market leader in investment data warehousing, management, and distribution. A highly secure, customized SQL database, the APX Data Vault enables automated investment management data assembly, warehousing, reconciliation, and distribution. APX Stream also offers traditional investment management marketing consulting services, including marketing collateral design and maintenance, digital strategy, website design, product positioning, and due diligence.

