Festool Launches Premium Products to Enhance Organization and Efficiency Across Jobsites

Mobile Charging Station, Ratchet and Abrasive Systainer Sets Offer Turn-Key Solutions for Professional Craftsmen

LEBANON, Ind., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, is launching a new array of offerings on July 12, 2022, built for professional tradespeople seeking to optimize efficiency. The PHC 18 charging station, Ratchet Systainer Set and 6" Abrasive Systainer Set enable tradespeople to save time and stay organized with well-rounded systems that can help tackle any building, remodeling or painting project this summer and well beyond.

"We recognize the importance of organization and productivity when it comes to any project," said Rick Bush, Product Marketing Manager, Festool. "The turn-key solutions were developed to boost efficiency and enable professional tradespeople to have all of the solutions they need at hand. Whether combining with an existing suite of Festool products or purchasing your first tool, these new offerings include the tools needed to pick up and get started on a project."

PHC 18 Mobile Charging Station: Power-Up on the Go

The PHC 18 Mobile Phone Charging Station transforms every Festool 18v battery pack into a portable power bank. The clever, compact adapter can charge up to three smartphones at the same time—both via users' own charging cables and inductive charging. As a new addition to Festool's line-up of classic cordless products, the PHC 18 helps keep mobile devices charged for the entire day so tradespeople can focus on the job—not their device's battery life.

Robust and Compact: With the dimensions of a standard battery pack, the PHC 18 can easily be stored in a Systainer or be taken on the road. Designed like the robust 18v battery packs it attaches to, the rubberized surface ensures phones are held securely.

Long-Lasting, Inductive Charging: The built-in inductive charging top allows for wireless charging. Paired with a Festool 18v 5.2 Ah battery pack, the PHC 18 can fully charge a mobile phone up to eight times.

Ratchet Systainer Set: Limited-Edition Hand Tools from Festool

The first-ever Ratchet Systainer Set from Festool is comprehensive and includes ratchets, sockets and bits of all sizes to ensure a wide range of possible applications when fastening parts. Residential and commercial projects alike benefit from the Ratchet Systainer Set, which adds jobsite efficiency by employing a clearly organized and well-rounded solution. Housed in a Systainer, the set offers maximum flexibility and organization whether in the workshop or on the jobsite.

Always Organized: The set is neatly stored in a Systainer and ensures users have what they need at their fingertips to efficiently tackle any project.

Comprehensive and Compatible: A complete system with clearly marked sockets in metric and imperial units, so no socket size is missed. Drives range in size from 5/32" – 1" and 5mm – 22mm, and the set includes both long and short extensions as well as a universal adaptor. The set is compatible with the entire Festool Systainer system to easily connect and transport.

6" Abrasive Systainer Set: The Set to Organize and Protect

The 6" Abrasive Systainer Set provides users a turn-key solution to get started on any project. Users supplementing an existing Festool 6" (150mm) sander will benefit from a neatly organized set of abrasives. Those seeking their first Festool product will appreciate a set that is ready to store and transport them to the next project. The included abrasives are compatible with the Rotex 150, ETS 150 and ETS EC 150. The set includes a wide variety of six-inch abrasive grits to get users started in an organized manner:

20 x Abrasive GRANAT D150 P60

20 x Abrasive GRANAT D150 P80

20 x Abrasive GRANAT D150 P120

20 x Abrasive GRANAT D150 P150

20 x Abrasive GRANAT D150 P180

20 x Abrasive GRANAT D150 P220

Starting July 12, the PHC 18 Mobile Charging Station will be available for $49 and the Abrasive Systainer Set for $249. The Ratchet Systainer Set will be available for $249 while supplies last. Upon purchase, register for MyFestool for access to on-demand contact with Festool, an overview of Festool tools, warranty summaries, repair orders and more.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

