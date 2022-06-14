Invoca Raises $83M Series F Financing, Increases Valuation to $1.1B, and Exceeds $100M Run-Rate Revenue

Funding will be used to transform contact centers with AI-powered conversation intelligence, expand internationally, and pursue acquisitions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today announced an $83 million Series F equity financing at a valuation of $1.1 billion. The new capital brings the company's total equity financing to $184 million. Silver Lake Waterman led the round with additional new investments from Hollyport Capital, Kingfisher Investment Advisors, and Fenwick & West, along with participation from existing investors Upfront Ventures, Accel, H.I.G. Capital, and Industry Ventures. This investment comes after a year of record growth , with Invoca surpassing $100M in run-rate revenue.

Customer Conversations are the New "Make or Break" Moments for Brands

Digital transformation has enabled consumers to complete simple transactions, such as checking a balance or making a basic purchase, through a brand's website or mobile app. But the most critical, high-stakes sales and service interactions are still handled through live conversations with contact center agents. These escalations to human channels represent "make or break" moments in the customer experience. But brands, who cannot seamlessly connect these digital journeys with high-impact conversations, are struggling to meet the heightened expectations of consumers.

"When consumers look for value-added expertise in buying the right product or resolving an urgent service issue, they often escalate from digital self-service to speak with a human expert," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "At Invoca, we're using data, automation, and AI to integrate these digital journeys with conversations in the contact center, helping brands deliver a delightful experience, drive revenue, and strengthen customer relationships. We are thrilled to partner with new and existing investors as we innovate in the rapidly expanding market for conversational AI."

Invoca is the Market Leader in AI-powered Conversation Intelligence

Invoca serves the leading consumer brands in considered purchase industries like automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, and real estate. Customers include AutoNation, Banner Health, DIRECTV, ORKIN, Rogers Communications, Mayo Clinics, and University Hospitals. The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report , with the highest scores possible in the criteria of product and technology innovation road map, product ease of use, integrations, and market approach and performance. Invoca, which employs nearly 400 employees, was also named an Inc. 2022 Best Workplaces Award Winner for the fifth consecutive year.

"We believe Invoca has an exceptional vision to help marketing and contact center teams transform the customer experience with AI-powered conversation intelligence," said Shawn O'Neill, Managing Director and Group Head, Silver Lake Waterman. "The company has built a market-leading product serving an impressive roster of blue-chip customers. And the Invoca team has been focused on achieving the operational rigor and disciplined execution that it takes to thrive in today's market and beyond. We look forward to partnering with Invoca in their next stage of growth."

Investing in Technology Innovation and Expanded Go-to-Market Distribution

With the Series F proceeds, Invoca will invest in several key areas. The company will accelerate product innovation through organic development and acquisitions, especially given the success of the DialogTech transaction in May 2021. Invoca recently introduced solutions for contact center teams, such as automated quality management, agent coaching and performance, call routing, and conversational IVR, and will increase technology investments in these areas. Simultaneously, the company will invest in expanding partnerships and distribution relationships in the contact center ecosystem. Invoca is a long-time partner of Five9 and integrates with several other leading contact center platforms. The company will also expand the channel partner program introduced earlier this year. Finally, Invoca will broaden its geographic coverage beyond the United States and Canada to support customers in Europe, Mexico, and South America.

Cowen acted as exclusive financial advisor to Invoca.

About Invoca

Invoca is the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

About Silver Lake Waterman

Silver Lake Waterman is part of Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing with more than $88 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake Waterman focuses on providing flexible expansion capital to later-stage growth companies in the technology and technology-enabled industries. For more information about Silver Lake Waterman and Silver Lake, please visit www.silverlake.com.

