The American Association for Clinical Chemistry Announces Visby Medical's Handheld PCR Diagnostic Platform as 2022 Disruptive Technology Award Finalist

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) announced Wednesday that they have selected Visby Medical as a finalist for the 2022 Disruptive Technology Award for its handheld point-of-care PCR diagnostic technology. The Company's Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda, Ph.D., will present the technology at the Disruptive Technology Award special session during the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting on Monday, July 25 in Chicago, Illinois.

"We are excited to present the world's first instrument-free palm-sized rapid PCR platform to the AACC and illustrate how it is already being adopted by clinicians to transform the infectious disease treatment landscape," said de la Zerda. "Our vision, to empower anyone to test for any infection anytime in any place, drives our mission to develop innovative technology to disrupt medical diagnostics. Our tests enable accurate results during the patient visit with their clinician, supporting data-informed diagnosis to end the need for presumptive treatment for these infections, the true value of POCT. It is an honor to be recognized."

The Sexual Health Click Test is a handheld, instrument-free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic that detects Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Trichomonas via self-collected vaginal swab and returns results in about 30 minutes. It is FDA-cleared and CLIA-waived for point of care use. Because the device is so small, deployable and single-use, the platform has the potential to benefit patients whose clinicians may not have access to high complexity labs.

