Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Learning Pawsibilities in Phoenix

Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs 24/7 LLC announced it has completed the acquisition of Learning Pawsibilities, a cage-free dog boarding, daycare and grooming facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The acquisition strengthens the Dogs 24/7 position as the number 1 provider of dog daycare and boarding in the Phoenix-Metro area.

(PRNewsfoto/Dogs 24/7 LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Dogs 24/7 LLC)(PRNewswire)

"We are excited to merge Learning Pawsibilities to our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7." Said Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7. They have a reputation for excellent care and have been cage-free 24/7 since they opened in 2014. They understand our cage-free vision very well."

About Dogs 24/7 LLC

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with over 150 dog-loving employees at seven locations in two states. Focused on providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests, Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers directly in the dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.247.dog

Media Contact: Stephen Biles, stephen@azdogs247.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dogs-247-completes-acquisition-of-learning-pawsibilities-in-phoenix-301567993.html

SOURCE Dogs 24/7 LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.