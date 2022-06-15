VINFAST US ANNOUNCES ITS VINFAST CHARGED-UP PROGRAM, OFFERING CHARGING SOLUTIONS AND VINFAST SMART DRIVING PACKAGE

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast US announces the "VinFast Charged-Up Program", offering a one-year VinFast Smart Driving package and attractive charging options for customers who reserve a VF 8 or VF 9 from now until the end of September 2022.

The "VinFast Charged-Up Program" applies to VF 8 and VF 9 reservations made in the US from May 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

Two Charged-Up Program Charging Options :

Option 1 : Customers will have access to complimentary charging for three years, with unlimited sessions, from the day they take delivery of their new VinFast vehicle, through our charging collaboration with Electrify America across their coast-to-coast network. As the largest public charging network with an abundance of 150 and 350 kW ultra-fast chargers, Electrify America enables customers the freedom to move about the country in their VinFast vehicles and stay charged.

Option 2 : Customers can instead choose to receive one free VinFast Level 2 Home Charger and a $1,200 credit to be applied toward installation by a VinFast service partner. This option is designed to help customers feel secure with professional installation service and enjoy the convenience of fast charging at home.

VinFast Smart Driving Package included with Charged-Up Program . Customers who reserve under the Charged-Up Program will also receive a free one-year VinFast Smart Driving package, including Level 2+ ADAS and Smart Services suite with the purchase of their vehicle. This premium package includes , but is not limited to , the following features: automated lane changing assist, smart parking assist, remote parking assist, smart summon mode, voice assistants (including Cerence and Alexa), geo-fencing, time-fencing, live traffic, satellite view, in-car shopping, mobile home and office enabling virtual assistant, streaming apps, games, web browsers, smart home control, and many more.

All customers who purchase VF 8 and VF 9 in 2022 and 2023, will enjoy a rewarding permanent battery subscription rate for the entire vehicle life.

With the announcement of the VinFast Charged-Up Program, VinFast continues to affirm its determination of making premium EV ownership attainable for everyone, and to encourage global customers to join the electrified mobility revolution and co-create a sustainable future for everyone.

Learn more about the VinFast Charged-Up Program and Join the Charge at: https://vinfastauto.us/ .

