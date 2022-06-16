BIG3 AND THE GAME DAY ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR 2022 SEASON

The Game Day Will Produce Two Original Series Airing Across Digital and Social Platforms.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3 and The Game Day are thrilled to announce a content partnership for the league's fifth season, which tips off on Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL live Saturday on CBS and Paramount+, and live Sunday on DAZN and VYRE Network. Founded by producer, actor and music legend, Ice Cube, and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 is the global FIREBALL3 basketball league featuring some of the best players to ever play the game. The Game Day (TGD), one of the fastest growing online sports media & iGaming companies, will produce two original shows, Day in the Life and BIG3 4-Point Battle airing across BIG3, BIG3 Partners DAZN and VYRE Network as well as on the TGD social platforms (YouTube, TikTok, Insta/Reels).

"We are so pleased to team up with The Game Day and enhance our content offerings bringing fans closer to the league and its players," said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. "TGD is creating fresh, engaging social content that resonates with all audiences."

The partnership will kick-off the first week of BIG3's season with the twice-weekly social-first series Day in the Life. The series will give an all-access pass to players, coaches and personalities as they showcase how they prepare for and execute on game days. BIG3 and The Game Day have also announced the debut of a new season-long competition format aptly named the BIG3 4-Point Battle. Known for its 4-point circles, BIG3 will bring 12 of its best shooters alongside former BIG3 captains to fill a 19 player contest which will unfold over the course of the 2022 season.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with BIG3," says Steve Carey, Co-founder and COO of The Game Day. "Teaming up with an established sports league like BIG3 is a landmark deal for us, and a testament to how far our brand's come in just the two years since we launched. We're hugely looking forward to collaborating with them on a new slate of content."

ABOUT BIG3

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT THE GAME DAY

The Game Day is a sports entertainment & media company geared towards millennials and Gen Z. Launched in May 2020, The Game Day bridges the gap between casual sports fans and sports bettors by creating digital and social content that is engaging, fun and original. Recently ranked #34 in the Top 500 Fastest Growing Startups in NYC and shortlisted for 2022's Sports Media Company of the Year by SBC Gaming, The Game Day is quickly changing the dynamic in sports entertainment and iGaming. For more information visit thegameday.com and/or watch our content on YouTube, FB, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

