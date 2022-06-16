CBH Homes earns 12th consecutive spot on 'Best Places to Work in Idaho' list

Idaho's number 1 home builder takes 1st in Best Places to Work in Idaho.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Homes has been named the #1 Best Places to Work in Idaho in the Large Employer Category for 2022. Competing against some of the best names in Idaho, the 2022 list is based on feedback from employees, then compared against the other companies in their size category.

In an industry not known for culture, CBH Homes is striving to do things differently. "At CBH, we're built different," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "We are made up of people that are passionate, caffeinated and ready to put it down. We love our team and have way too much fun."

CBH Homes has been voted a Best Place to Work for 12 years and they'll be the first to tell you it doesn't happen overnight.

It's a long journey to building and creating a company culture that people love and want to be a part of. Companies work for years to create a culture worth talking about and CBH Homes has been doing just that. Working, building, changing, growing, and pushing every year to be a Best Place to Work in Idaho.

"We are valued and loved so much at CBH. We're constantly pushed to be better. I love that I get to be me and a better version of me every single day." said Melissa Enrico, CBH North Canyon Sales Coach and employee of CBH Homes for 11 years.

Joining the CBH team isn't always easy. CBH takes their hiring very seriously with a multi-step process to ensure the applicant will be a good fit. From personality tests, multiple interviews, and questionnaires, they want to know if you truly want to be a part of the team.

Becoming a Best Place to Work in Idaho is always a priority at CBH. They work hard to go above and beyond to listen, adjust, and ensure their team is loving where they work. Their passion for their work shows as CBH has a 4.4 out of 5 stars rating on Google Reviews, has been voted Best Homebuilder by the Idaho Business Review Reader Rankings, and was named 10th in the Idaho Private 100 list.

CBH Homes is proud to have a passionate team of hardworking and humble rockstars. They strive to pay it forward and frequently share what makes them a Best Place to Work by giving tours to other companies that are also on the hunt to earn a Best Places to Work designation.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, a #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #36 in the nation, and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

