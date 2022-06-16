TEAMSTER LEADERS UNANIMOUSLY ENDORSE TENTATIVE CARHAUL AGREEMENT

Local Union Representatives Approve Contract Proposal and Supplements; Member Voting Tentatively Scheduled to Take Place June 27-July 12

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local union leaders representing Teamster carhaulers met in Washington today to unanimously endorse the tentative National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA). The three-year tentative agreement and four regional supplements will now go to the membership for a democratic ratification vote.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"The negotiating committee proudly endorses this tentative agreement. We are proud to have achieved an agreement that reflects the value and rewards their experience and hard work," said Avral Thompson, Teamsters Carhaul Division Director and Co-Chair of the Teamsters National Automobile Transporters Industry Negotiating Committee (TNATINC). "This is the most lucrative carhaul agreement in the history of the Teamsters Union. We secured annual pay increases that cover hourly wages, mileages, zone rates, flat rates—everything—retroactive to June 1, 2022."

In addition to annual wage increases, the tentative agreement includes countless improvements, including:

Work rule improvements;

Maintenance of benefits, health & welfare and pension;

MLK Day as a paid holiday;

Increases to other monetary items, such as lead premium, shift premium, boot allowance, and border crossing;

Increases to the maximum cost-of-living allowance (COLA); and,

Any driver who has pulled four or more legs on any trip shall be paid the full rate or applicable zone rate whichever is greater on all legs.

The tentative agreement also establishes a new national organizing model for the Teamsters to build union density in the carhaul industry.

"The Teamsters Carhaul Division will be reaching out to members about the details of the voting process in the coming days, and local unions will be holding informational sessions to go over details and answer questions," Thompson said.

The NMATA covers more than 3,000 members at 29 Teamster locals nationwide.

Ballots will be mailed to members on or around June 26 and are tentatively scheduled to be tabulated on July 12.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

dmoskowitz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters