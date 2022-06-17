"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Campaign Part 2 & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut Including Roman Bacchus

TOKYO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team celebrates 5 years since release on June 13. Starting today, part 2 of the 5th anniversary begins and features new players wearing the JUVENTUS official kits including Salvatore Gentile, Roman Bacchus, and Tresaga in the JUVENTUS Selection Transfer Part 2. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

5th Anniversary Campaign Part 2

It's been 5 years since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released on June 13.

During the 5th Anniversary Campaign Part 2 new players Salvatore Gentile, Roman Bacchus, and Tresaga wearing the JUVENTUS official kit will debut in the JUVENTUS Selection Transfer. There will also be other campaigns including the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and 5th Anniversary Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Ticket where users can perform up to 500 Transfers for free and more.

Be sure to check out the in-game news for full details on the celebration.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISH

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

