BWH HOTEL GROUP® CONTINUES EXPANSION IN THE MIDDLE EAST AS TRAVEL SURGES WORLDWIDE

PHOENIX, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality company, BWH Hotel Group, is expanding its presence in the Middle East as travel continues its resurgence in the region and worldwide. The expansion is part of the brand's larger effort to thoughtfully grow its footprint in key destinations across the globe, providing the unique offerings and experiences today's travelers and developers are seeking. BWH Hotel Group has experienced significant momentum in recent years, evolving into a global hospitality powerhouse with 18 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy.

As part of the Middle East expansion, BWH Hotel Group announced plans to open four hotels in the region in 2022, including three in Saudi Arabia and one in Dubai, one of the world's fastest growing cities. With an active pipeline of 34 hotels and 16 already in the region, BWH Hotel Group anticipates expanding its portfolio to 50 hotels in the Middle East within the next few years.

"We are excited to further grow our presence in the Middle East with the opening of four beautiful, modern and dynamic hotels in some of the world's most thriving city centers," said Ron Pohl, President of International Operations and President of WorldHotels. "At BWH Hotel Group, we are focused on putting the right hotels in the right markets, ensuring that no matter the travel purpose – business, leisure or everything in between – we offer a hotel to suit our guests' needs and exceed their expectations."

Of the 34 hotels opening in the region, below is a snapshot of four hotels celebrating openings in 2022:

The Best Western Plus Qurayyat City Center is located in Saudi Arabia near the city of Qurayyat, one of the largest ports in the Middle East and home to rich cultural and historical heritage. Amenities for this 118-room-plus new build hotel include contemporary and delectable food and beverage options from its comfortable and convenient lobby lounge to its gorgeous outdoor pool terrace, modern ballroom space and VIP meeting rooms ideal for business and group travel, and a premier health club so guests can prioritize health and wellness while on the road.

The Best Western Plus Tabuk City Center is centrally-located in the capital city of the Tabuk region in northwestern Saudi Arabia – known for charming coastal cities, multicultural cuisine and pristine beaches. Amenities for this 160-room hotel include onsite food and beverage options, multipurpose function space to suit a variety of travel needs, and a number of services and facilities for guests to enjoy, including a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.

The Best Western Ajyad Makkah is a 201-room property located in the holy city of Makkah and conveniently situated near the Al-Masjid al-Haram Mosque. This ideally located property is currently scheduled to open in September of 2022.

The Best Western Plus Academic City is a 600-room hotel located in Dubai International Academic City – a thriving destination that is home to globally and local internationally accredited universities, attracting students from around the world. This highly anticipated hotel is currently scheduled to open in August of 2022.

"We look forward to collaborating with our new properties who have chosen to affiliate with BWH Hotel Group to leverage our proven global sales, marketing, revenue and loyalty programs," said Dilip Waghaye, director of development, Middle East. "As international travel continues to increase, we are excited for guests to discover our beautiful new hotels in one-of-a-kind destinations."

