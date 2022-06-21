BNY Mellon FX Breaks into the Top Ten at Euromoney 2022, Placing First in 13 Categories

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon FX achieved its best ratings yet at the prestigious Euromoney Awards, taking 8th place overall in the 2022 Survey, up from 32nd in 2018 and 49th in 2016. BNY Mellon ranked 1st in 13 categories, including Customer Satisfaction and Research for the third year running.

This recognition owes much to the iFlow platform, which is valued by clients for providing a breadth of analysis and insights to better inform FX strategies. 2021 also saw the expansion of BNY Mellon's FX offering, which included modernizing the Custody FX service to provide even more transparency and flexibility and enhanced eFX capabilities. More innovations are planned for release in the next few months, helping to further improve the client experience of FX.

"These awards are recognition for the work we've been doing to make our FX offering work harder for our clients, giving them a more comprehensive service, more insightful strategies, and expanding our eFX capabilities with new platforms and connectivity," said Jason Vitale, Global Head of FX, Fixed Income & Equities at BNY Mellon.

Established in 1992, the Euromoney Awards have become a particularly highly regarded indicator of the performance of financial institutions worldwide, because their judgments are the result of consultation with each competitor's own clients, giving a deep insight into day-to-day performance throughout the year.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations, or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2022, BNY Mellon had $45.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com . Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact

Nina Truman

Email: nina.truman@bnymellon.com

Phone: +1 212 815 2006

View original content:

SOURCE BNY Mellon