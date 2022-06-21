Geneoscopy Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Inform Strategy for the Advancement of Gastrointestinal Health

Renowned Physicians and Academic Leaders to Provide Strategic Guidance for Geneoscopy's Upcoming Scientific and Regulatory Milestones

ST. LOUIS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneoscopy Inc. , a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal (GI) health, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of leading experts in gastroenterology, oncology, and internal medicine. The SAB will provide strategic input based on their scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to help guide Geneoscopy through the development, regulatory and commercial phases for their RNA-based technology to improve GI health, starting with colorectal cancer.

The seven-member SAB includes:

John Carethers , M.D., MACP – Professor and Chair, Department of Internal Medicine and Professor, Department of Human Genetics at University of Michigan

- President of the American Gastroenterological Association

- Past President of the American Association of Physicians

Samir Gupta , M.D. – Professor of Medicine at University of California San Diego

John Inadomi , M.D. – Chair, Department of Internal Medicine at University of Utah School of Medicine

- Immediate Past President of the American Gastroenterological Association

Uri Ladabaum , M.D. – Director, Gastrointestinal Cancer Prevention Program and Head, Clinical Service of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Stanford University School of Medicine

David Lieberman , M.D. – Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in the School of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University

- Past President of the American Gastroenterological Association

Folasade May , M.D., Ph.D., MPhil – Assistant Professor at University of California Los Angeles ( UCLA ) School of Medicine and Associate Director of UCLA Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity

- Director of Quality Improvement in Gastroenterology at UCLA Health

- Member of the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer

Aasma Shaukat , M.D., MPH – Professor of Medicine and Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine and Professor, Department of Population Health at New York University School of Medicine

- Member of the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer

"Gastrointestinal diseases affect 70 million Americans,1 and for some such as colorectal cancer, survival is highly dependent upon the stage of disease at diagnosis. The advancement of new technologies is critical for the early detection, diagnosis – and potentially even prevention – of these illnesses," noted Board member David Lieberman, M.D. "I am pleased to serve as the Chair of this esteemed group of thought leaders as we work together to shape the future of GI health and help guide Geneoscopy's efforts to maximize the potential of their promising technology to improve the standard of care for patients and providers."

"The establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board is a significant step forward in our mission to transform GI health. We are pleased to assemble such a distinguished panel of advisors and look forward to their deep insights as leading experts in their fields. Our SAB members' valuable guidance will inform the clinical and commercial advancement of our innovative RNA technology for other potential and future applications currently under investigation," stated Haytham Gareer, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, FACS, Chief Medical Officer.

Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Geneoscopy's lead diagnostic uses stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) to detect colorectal cancer and precancerous adenomas. This device was awarded Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. FDA for its ability to reduce morbidity associated with colorectal cancer through advanced adenoma detection. Indicative of its breakthrough status, preliminary trials suggest that the diagnostic can detect these lesions at a higher rate than all existing noninvasive screening tests. Visit geneoscopy.com to learn more.

The information contained in this release includes information about Geneoscopy's future plans concerning its noninvasive molecular test that can detect colorectal cancer and precancerous adenomas, and as such constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable estimates of future results or trends. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Geneoscopy's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its business plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such plans or objectives may not be achieved, and the actual results may differ substantially from the projected results.



1 NIH – National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Digestive Diseases Statistics for the United States. Available at https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/health-statistics/digestive-diseases#specific. Accessed May 11, 2022.

