SPARTA SCIENCE EXPANDS TO BRING ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES TO ORTHOPEDICS PRACTICE

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Science has expanded to bring Force Plate Machine Learning™ to additional orthopedic and rehabilitation practices, including Orlando Health, it was announced today.

Sparta Science's technology helps drive community engagement, provides more value to community partners, increases patient engagement, and provides more comprehensive care for all patients.

The Sparta Movement Health Platform acts as an unbiased second opinion to confirm treatment plans and advance rehabilitation timelines. By using the software to validate rehabilitation plans and track progress objectively, patients are likely to be more engaged and invested in their treatment leading to better outcomes and patient experience.

"We are thrilled to provide this technology to Orlando Health, one of the nation's leading healthcare organizations, and to aid in the treatment of their patients," said Sparta Science founder and CEO Dr. Phil Wagner. "It is exciting to work with an organization that understands the value of technology and its ability to improve the continuum of care for better engagement and outcomes at scale."

With the recent expansion, Orlando Health becomes the 7th healthcare organization to incorporate Sparta Science with the aim of standardizing care across orthopedic and rehabilitation centers.

ABOUT SPARTA SCIENCE:

Sparta Science helps organizations protect their most valuable resource — their people. Leveraging the power of machine learning, Sparta's Movement Health Platform captures an individual's data in minutes, assesses performance and risk of injury, then assigns personalized exercise prescriptions to improve performance and accelerate rehabilitation. Elite and conventional military units, sports organizations and healthcare providers use Sparta Science's Force Plate Machine Learning™ as a readiness multiplier to reduce injuries and associated costs while creating a culture of improved fitness.

