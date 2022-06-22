Corey Hammill joins Canalyst as Managing Director, Global Research

Experienced Capital Markets Executive Addition Signals Continued Growth Acceleration

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canalyst, a leading provider of financial data and analytics, announced today that Corey Hammill has joined as Managing Director, Global Research. The news follows the fast-growing fintech's Series C financing earlier this year.

"Canalyst has quickly moved from being a secret weapon to a must-have for sophisticated analysts everywhere"

Corey brings over two decades of pertinent capital markets experience, most recently from Paradigm Capital where he was a Co-Founder, Partner, Managing Director, and Head of Research. An early Canalyst client, Corey brings exceptional insight into how professional analysts leverage Canalyst data and models, and how its products and services can evolve to serve its growing global clientele. In his new role, Corey will lead and scale Canalyst's 100+ person research team as the firm continues to grow both the depth and breadth of its coverage universe.

"Corey brings immense talent, experience, and energy to Canalyst – it's a privilege to welcome him to our team," said Damir Hot, Canalyst CEO and co-founder. "In addition to his world-class abilities as an analyst and research leader, Corey is a true builder. It's been incredible partnering with him over the past seven years and I'm beyond excited to see what we can do together with Canalyst."

Canalyst combines software with human expertise to create the most accurate and detailed financial and KPI data on global public companies, giving finance professionals access to fundamental data that can be trusted absolutely and at scale. Today, over 500 of the world's top investment managers, banks, and corporations use Canalyst models, data, and APIs as essential elements in their workflow.

"Canalyst has quickly moved from being a secret weapon in equity research to a must-have for sophisticated analysts everywhere," said Corey Hammill. "From early on, I've seen firsthand how Canalyst works closely with the investment community to expand coverage and build products that serve our unique and demanding needs with speed and reliability. Canalyst is now at an exciting inflection point of scaling a product offering to serve global investors focused on public equities, credit, private equity, and venture capital in addition to investment banks, consultancies, and the corporate market."

To meet market demand, Canalyst continues to invest heavily in product development and delivery, global expansion, and customer support; total headcount is up 25% since the start of the year and the firm expects to further accelerate team growth over the coming year.

About Canalyst

Canalyst is the leading destination for public company data and analysis. The company's SaaS platform provides instant access to the cleanest, richest, best structured fundamental data and models on global public companies. Hundreds of firms across financial services and corporate markets globally rely on Canalyst to reduce duplicative work and ground their financial analysis on sound fundamental data. Founded in 2015, Canalyst employs over 200 people with offices in New York and Vancouver. Visit canalyst.com to start a trial or learn about joining the Canalyst team.

