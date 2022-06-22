IMPACT WRAP INTRODUCES HEART RATE MONITOR INTEGRATION

Becomes World's First Connected Heavy Bag Fitness Platform with Heart Rate and Calorie Burn Metrics

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Wrap, a leader in connected heavy bag tracking, is excited to announce an industry first cloud-based integration of heart rate (HR), calorie burn, and striking metrics. Through real-time and post-workout touch points, members of group and personal training now have a comprehensive, single view of their fitness and performance data.

"We've had more than one example of members burning 40-50% more calories in their normal workout once we install Impact Wrap. It was eye opening when I first saw it. Our team has set a new benchmark for the millions of cardio boxing and kickboxing participants with this feature," said Dan Fradin, Impact Wrap founder and CEO.

Impact Wrap has completed onboarding Polar, the world's leader in fitness heart rate monitors, along with a dozen other heart rate manufacturers so far. Studios have several options to resell or use existing Heart Rate Monitors (HRM) with their members.

Post-workout, members receive an email summary of key metrics. For those wanting additional insight and details, iOS/Android apps offer a complete history along with round-by-round breakdowns and interactive graphs.

"We have Impact Wrap at both of our clubs and as soon as I saw the announcement about adding heart rate monitors, I knew we were in," said Jeff Wallace, owner of Box-It Fitness in Rio Grande and Seaville, NJ. "Impact Wrap has been a game changer for us, and our members love it."

Continuing to innovate, Impact Wrap will be incorporating HR, calorie data, and open APIs into their upcoming Workout Management Platform (WMP). The WMP is another industry first where gyms and personal trainers can monetize their own content while offering members the convenience of an omnichannel data-driven fitness experience.

Impact Wrap was developed in 2017 by Dan Fradin and has become the world's leading platform for connected heavy bag fitness, and the only system to combine heart rate metrics and striking performance data. Impact Wrap combines on-bag sensors and cloud-based software to deliver real-time performance and fitness metrics across any type of strike on almost any bag, as well fitness data for non-striking workouts. With over 1.4 million workouts and almost 195K classes in 200 gyms, Impact Wrap has grown organically by concentrating on making the best possible product.

