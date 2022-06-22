World Poker Store Inc. Completes Documentary Filings for Merger with Genuine Marketing Group Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Poker Store Inc. (OTC: WPKS) (the "Company") has completed all official filings with the respective Secretaries of State of Minnesota and Nevada to approve and certify its pending merger with Genuine Marketing Group Inc., a Minnesota corporation based in suburban Minneapolis, which merger will be effective on July 15, 2022.

On June 16, 2022, the Company was issued a Certificate of Merger from the Secretary of State of Minnesota which included a Plan and Articles of Merger which will result in Genuine Marketing Group, Inc., a Minnesota corporation ("GMG") becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Upon the Effective Date of this merger, all pre-merger shareholders of GMG will receive one share of common stock of the Company for each common share of GMG owned by them, resulting in GMG shareholders acquiring 90% of the post-merger Company.

On June 17, 2022, the Company was issued a Certificate of Amendment of Articles of Incorporation from the Secretary of State of Nevada with the same Effective Date as the merger, whereby the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation as follows: (i) all outstanding pre-merger common stock will be reverse split on the basis of one share of post-split common stock issued for each ten shares of pre-split common stock, (ii) the Company's corporate name will be changed to "Genuine Marketing Group Inc.", and (iii) the authorized shares of the Company will be changed to include Seven Hundred Fifty Million Common Shares and Fifty Million Preferred Shares, all of $.0001 par value per share.

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPtag. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, GMG seamlessly integrates brand marketing and measuring consumer sentiment into the everyday consumer shopping experience.

As GMG's app development and technology partner, IBM not only serves as the blockchain engine, but also as an integral part of the data-rich user experience. IBM blockchain is utilized to authenticate products while tracking and recording the product journey from origin to shopping cart. This allows for real-time customer engagement and product authentication direct from the shopping aisle.

