Former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson and HeartHook President Frank Salls Launch The Optimistic American Podcast

The podcast aims to cultivate unbiased, progress-driven discussions about personal experiences and current events in America.

PHOENIX, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Phoenix Mayor and co-founder and president of Redirect Health Paul Johnson and HeartHook founder and president Frank Salls have co-founded The Optimistic American, a podcast rooted in optimism and forward-looking perspectives. The podcast, hosted by Johnson, is accessible on most leading streaming sites and aims to present the American people with unbiased, progress-driven outlooks on current events across key industries.

The podcast's episodes feature interviews with American leaders in politics, business, the military, education, technology, healthcare, and more. Discussions delve into the present and future of the nation from optimistic, encouraging perspectives. Created with the goal of neutralizing topics that are commonly polarized in mainstream media, the podcast aims to shine the spotlight on positivity in an otherwise overwhelming landscape.

"We are here to remind others of the urgency of optimism," said Johnson. "The past, present, and future of this country are full of promise—a promise sustained by the efforts of brave individuals and organizations who champion the pursuit of technology, improving the human condition, free markets, and a belief in who we are."

Guests of the podcast include author of Unrivaled, Professor Michael Beckley, former Secretary of the Treasury, Larry Summers, and world-renowned mountain climber and motivational advocate, Kevin Cherilla, each dedicated and pivotal leaders in their respective space. Each of these guests project America as an unrivaled superpower still in its golden era of growth, prosperity and opportunity, keeping in line with the podcast's mission of pioneering positivity in our nation.

The Optimistic American will avoid the current right vs. left presentation of the media landscape. Instead, the program is intended to make the case that human rights, civil rights, equal rights, free markets, and free enterprise all benefit one another.

"We want our listeners to feel better about tomorrow and the days to come by focusing on the positive changes taking place in our nation every day. The news cycle can be discouraging, and we aim to change that," said Salls.

The Optimistic American can be streamed on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Podbean.

About The Optimistic American

The Optimistic American is a podcast rooted in American optimism and forward-looking perspectives. In an era when Americans are being bombarded with pessimism and partisanship, our mission is to create a space for abundance, hope and optimism for the country we share. We want to remind others that America's past, present, and future are full of promise. We are The Optimistic American, and we are in the business of promoting what is going right in our country.

Learn more about The Optimistic American at www.optamerican.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

