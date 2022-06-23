Greenlight Celebrates Opening Its 20th Dispensary

Multi-State Operator Adds Stateline & 135th Dispensary in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight has opened the doors of its Greenlight Dispensary at Stateline and 135th in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the Company's 20th dispensary nationally.

Greenlight is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state operator with 33 cannabis dispensary licenses, more than 350 exceptional team members, and over 150,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing.

"For the past 18 months, we've been aggressively acquiring licenses and opening dispensaries in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Dakota and Illinois. We have been focused on growth by winning in limited license markets and strategic acquisitions," said John Mueller, CEO, Greenlight. "With 20 dispensaries open and another 13 locations under construction or development, the award winning Greenlight footprint will touch a vast consumer market that is on the verge of converting to Adult Use markets."

"After successfully divesting of two large cannabis operations out west, our decision to operate in the middle of the country was to strategically build a consumer focused brand and footprint to serve limited-licensed states," continued Mr. Mueller. "The experience of being an early mover in cannabis out west has allowed us to move faster and more profitability than many of our peers in building Greenlight in new markets."

About Greenlight

Greenlight ( www.greenlightdispensary.com ) is one of the leading cannabis brands in the United States, with operations in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, Illinois and South Dakota. With over 30 cannabis dispensary licenses and more than 150,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing, Greenlight is a vertically integrated operator with strong brands, strains and marketing. Our mission is to provide "Cannabis with Culture" in an inviting atmosphere while welcoming our consumers as part of the Greenlight family.

