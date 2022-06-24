Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2023 Impreza Models

Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive is standard across the model line

CAMDEN, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., today announced pricing on the 2023 Impreza sedan and 5-door models, the only compact passenger cars in America equipped with standard all-wheel drive. Offered in four trim levels – Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited – the 2023 Impreza arrives at Subaru retailers this Fall.

The 2023 Impreza comes standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct injected SUBARU BOXER® engine that produces 152-horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Available on all trim levels is the Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). On Premium and above, the Lineartronic CVT features a 7-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2023 Impreza achieves up to 36 highway MPG and more than 450 miles on a full tank, making it one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel drive vehicles sold in the U.S.

All Impreza models equipped with the Lineartronic CVT come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Models with the CVT also feature Rear Seat Reminder, which is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Impreza

The Impreza with standard 5-speed manual transmission has a starting price of $19,795 for the sedan and $20,295 for the 5-door. Both models offer an optional Lineartronic CVT which prices the sedan at $21,095 and $21,595 for the 5-door. Upgrading to the CVT adds EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Individual Wheel Display and Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration to the list of standard features.

The Base has an extensive roster of standard features including the SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats and more. Automatic power door locks with Collision Detection Unlock Function are standard on all trim levels.

Impreza Premium

The popular Impreza Premium, priced at $23,195 for sedan and $23,695 for 5-door, comes standard with Lineartronic CVT featuring 7-speed manual mode function controlled by steering wheel paddle shifters. The Premium includes all the features of the Base trim (with CVT) and adds the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus with SiriusXM® All Access Radio* and Travel Link® *; STARLINK Safety and Security features; fog lights; and the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors. The 5-door models are equipped with roof rails as standard.

The Premium also comes standard with Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE®), an advanced engine management system with driver-selectable modes tailored to suit various driving conditions and situations.

An option package for Premium adds a Power Moonroof; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and 6-way power driver's seat for an MSRP of $1,970.

Impreza Sport

The 2023 Impreza Sport, available in sedan and 5-door models, delivers a fun-to-drive performance feel thanks to exclusive suspension tuning, 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, and Active Torque Vectoring. The Sport 5-door is priced at $23,995 with the standard 5-speed manual transmission, which features a short throw shifter. With optional Lineartronic CVT featuring 7-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters, the Sport 5-door is priced at $25,095.

The Impreza Sport sedan, priced at $24,595, comes standard with Lineartronic CVT as well as the SI-DRIVE performance management system. The Sport sedan and 5-door, with Lineartronic CVT, are equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard.

In both model styles, the Sport trim upgrades from the Premium with the SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; aluminum pedals; and leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift handle and CVT shift boot.

An option package with Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Harmon Kardon® speaker system; and 6-way power driver's seat is available for an MSRP of $2,470.

Impreza Limited

Priced at $27,395, the top-of-the-line Limited adds LED headlights (low and high beam); LED daytime running lights; and unique 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish. Thoughtful use of chrome trim and turn signal side mirrors add additional style to the exterior. The Limited is offered exclusively as a 5-door.

The Limited features a plush, leather-trimmed interior with double stitching on the door armrests and instrument panel, plus a 6-way power driver's seat. Standard amenities include an automatic climate control system; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system.

Additional standard safety features for Limited include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert. Standard High Beam Assist and Steering Responsive Headlights enhance night time visibility.

The Limited comes standard with Lineartronic CVT featuring 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. Like the Premium and Sport models, the Limited also features SI-DRIVE.

An option package that includes STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom®, Harmon Kardon® premium audio system and Power Moonroof is available for an MPRP of $2,350.

SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services

For safety, security and convenience, SUBARU STARLINK offers three connected services packages that are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus package (3-year free subscription) includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts. For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Security Plus package (6-month free subscription) adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge (subscription required) package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

The Impreza is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent, Legacy, and Outback.

* 4-month free trial. Subscription required for continued service after trial period.

2023 IMPREZA Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Impreza Sedan







Base 5MT 01 $19,795 $20,815 Base CVT 03 $21,095 $22,155 Premium CVT 11, 14 $23,195 $24,215 Sport CVT 21, 23 $24,595 $25,615

Impreza 5-door







Base 5MT 01 $20,295 $21,315 Base CVT 03 $21,595 $22,615 Premium CVT 11, 14 $23,695 $24,715 Sport 5MT 21 $23,995 $25,015 Sport CVT 21, 23 $25,095 $26,115 Limited CVT 31, 35 $27,395 $28,415

2023 Impreza Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Base Trim Level (5MT) N/A 03 Base Trim Level (CVT and EyeSight) N/A 11 Standard Premium Trim Level N/A 14 Power Moonroof + Blind Sport Detection w/ Rear Cross

Traffic Alert + Keyless Access with Push-Button Start + Power Driver Seat $1,970 21 Standard Sport Trim Level (5MT) N/A 21 Standard Sport Trim Level (CVT and EyeSight) N/A 23 Power Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross

Traffic Alert + Harman Kardon® Amplifier and Speakers + Power Driver Seat $2,470 31 Standard Limited Trim Level N/A 35 Power Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon® Amplifiers and Speakers $2,350

Destination & Delivery is $1,020 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI

and VT. D&D is $1,170 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.