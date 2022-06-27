InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Public Restrooms (LGT-153)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to access a public restroom door without touching it," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SAFETY PULL. My design helps to avoid contact with potential contaminants."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a touch-free way to open, close and lock a public restroom door. In doing so, it helps to prevent the transmission of diseases. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for commercial businesses with public restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp