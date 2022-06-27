Priority Software Acquires Silverbyte, A Leading Provider of Property Management Software (PMS)

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd. , a leading global provider of business management solutions, announced the enhancement of its product offering with the acquisition of Silverbyte, a leading provider of property management software.

The purchase agreement with Silverbyte will broaden Priority's business management suite offering to customers operating in the hospitality sector.

Operating in over 30 countries, Silverbyte provides an innovative, scalable platform that allows accommodation providers of all sizes and from various hospitality industry segments to easily and intuitively manage all aspects of their property, from end-to-end in-house operations to external distribution and booking systems. Silverbyte's solution is implemented in leading hotel chains worldwide, such as Leonardo, Fattal, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn.

The acquisition of Silverbyte is the fifth acquisition made in the past 15 months by Priority, which continues to expand with an impressive range of solutions that give Priority a significant advantage over competitors.

Silverbyte's acquisition is synergetic to the company's operation and will enable Priority to continue delivering highly advanced solutions through the integration with Priority's cloud ERP and retail solutions.

By acquiring leading solution providers in multiple business sectors, Priority assumes a leading position in different market verticals, including retail, education, and hospitality.

"Silverbyte's innovative solutions expand our business management offering for the hospitality industry. Combining our technology and market reach with Silverbyte's solutions will increase our capability to deliver new, innovative solutions to the global market. This acquisition is another important step in Priority's evolution and vertical expansion, positioning the company as a market leader in the fields of ERP, Retail management, HRM, Logistics, Education, and now hospitality." commented Sagive Greenspan, Priority CEO.

Silverbyte CEO, Einav Peleg, said: "I am very pleased to join a leading technology company. Being part of Priority will allow us to offer an end-to-end solution, developed by a single company, that includes an ERP system, point of sale (POS), workforce management and Silverbyte's PMS system. The synergy between the companies will provides a unique value to the hospitality market".

ABOUT PRIORITY

Priority Software Ltd., a Fortissimo and TA Associates company, is a leading provider of scalable, agile, and open cloud-based business management solutions for various industries and organizations of all sizes, from global enterprises to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry experts and analysts for its product innovation, Priority provides real-time access to business data and insights from any desktop or mobile device, enabling organizations to increase operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, identify new opportunities, and outpace the competition. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium, and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority empowers 75,000 customers in 40 countries with smart and intuitive business management platforms that drive accelerated organizational growth. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

About Silverbyte

Silverbyte was established 26 years ago with a vision for developing a leading Property Management System (PMS). The company offers its customers cutting edge technology in hospitality and accommodation management to take them to the next level of travel tech.

Silverbyte's line of products and complementary products is abundant and provides solutions from start to finish in an all-in-one platform.

The company is currently operating in over 30 countries.

For more information, visit www.silverbyte.com

