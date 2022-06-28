Join Wreaths Across America as it Celebrates Giving in July

Organization's Group Sponsorship Program Surpasses $17 Million Given to Like-Minded Charities, Community Programs and Civic Groups Throughout the Country

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is celebrating its annual Giving in July campaign — a month dedicated to the groups and individuals giving back in their communities while helping to share the year-round mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has partnered with hundreds of like-minded charities, community programs, and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation's veterans and active-duty military all year long. Giving in July celebrates these groups and highlights the opportunity to give back to them through the sponsorship of veterans' wreaths through the organization's Group Sponsorship Program. Through the program, WAA gives back $5 of each $15 wreath sponsorship made to support the local group's initiative, which include programs helping veterans, military families, youth and more, in communities across the country. Through this national program, WAA has given back more than $17 million in local contributions over the last 14 years.

"It would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach, if we do not support other like-minded programs serving their communities," said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. "Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, and our team provides the tools for success. Through Giving in July, our hope is that people are reminded that it is never too early to make a difference in your own community."

This year, more than 3,100 locations will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – and more than 4,000 Sponsorship Groups are working in their communities to raise awareness and the wreaths sponsorships needed to honor all their local servicemembers laid to rest with the placement of live, veterans' wreaths this December. Examples of the type of Groups that participate include, Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters, Civil Air Patrol Squadrons, Scouting Groups, VFWs, Young Marines, patriotic motorcycle clubs, school groups, and Veteran Service Organizations of all sizes. To find a Sponsorship Group supporting a participating cemetery in your community, please click here.

"Like the well-known concept 'Christmas in July,' considering our own charity during the summer months provides us the opportunity to encourage others to get involved early with the WAA mission and support our nation's veterans and military families in the communities they live, now," concluded Worcester.

