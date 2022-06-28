Modak will present at The 16th Annual MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium

Modak will present at The 16th Annual MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak will be showcasing at the MIT CDOIQ Symposium on the 19th of July 2022, the premier of Modak Nabu 3.0, an integrated data engineering platform that accelerates data preparation by 4x.

The MIT CDOIQ event will bring together over 4000 of the world's foremost experts in Data Management, Data Analytics, and Data Quality, where Modak is a platinum sponsor.

"The International Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium (CDOIQ), now in its 16th year, is one of the key events for sharing and exchanging of cutting-edge ideas, content, and discussions," said Dr. Richard Wang, Executive Director of the CDOIQ Symposium.

Modak Nabu™ built from the ground up enables a multi-hybrid cloud data strategy for enterprise customers to create a modern data fabric and data mesh. Creating a 'datafied' organization that systematically handles data as a business discipline and as a strategic asset.

At the MIT CDOIQ event, Modak's Chief Analytics Officer and Co-founder, Milind Chitgupakar, will deliver a session on 'Building Blocks of a Modern Data Platform' on July 20, 2022, at 16:30 ET.

For further information about the MIT CDOIQ event and to register, please click here

About Modak:

Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. We provide technology and cloud-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. We use machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.

Modak's portfolio of Data Engineering Studio provides best-in-class delivery services, managed data operations, enterprise data lake, data mesh, data fabric, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions.

Media Contact:

Rima Chakraborty

rima.chakraborty@modak.com

View original content:

SOURCE Modak