Stellantis, in Collaboration With ProMedica Health System, Establishes a Primary Care Health and Wellness Center in Toledo, Ohio

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Stellantis Family Health and Wellness Center delivered by ProMedica, located in Toledo, Ohio, is a primary care, near-site health facility established exclusively to serve Stellantis employees and their covered family members. (PRNewswire)

The Stellantis Family Health and Wellness Center delivered by ProMedica is a primary care, near-site health facility established exclusively to serve Stellantis employees and their covered family members

Center to provide personalized health care experience through comprehensive services and wellness programs

Stellantis, in partnership with the UAW, was first domestic automaker to establish near-site health clinic for its employees and their families

Toledo is fourth health and wellness center opened by company, following sites in Kokomo, Indiana ; Belvidere, Illinois ; and Detroit

Center to start seeing patients in July

Nationally, ProMedica provides care at six on-site/near-site health and wellness centers, representing 13 employer clients

Stellantis today announced the opening of a comprehensive primary care health and wellness center in Toledo, Ohio, exclusively for the more than 9,500 employees and their families working and living within a 15-mile radius of the facility.

With a focus on keeping people well, Stellantis is collaborating with ProMedica Health System to provide a personalized, comprehensive health and wellness experience supported by a leading and respected health system in a new, state-of-the-art medical center.

Opening to employees and their families in July, this new health and wellness center provides easy access to such services as preventative and acute care, chronic disease management, infant/pediatric care, women's health services, behavioral health services, physical therapy, nutrition and health education coaching, advanced medical diagnostics, virtual care options, pharmacy services and more.

"As a global automaker and mobility provider with a diverse and talented workforce, Stellantis understands that investing in our employees' health and well-being is good business," said Tobin J. Williams, senior vice president for human resources, Stellantis North America. "Our goal in opening this facility is to improve our employees' access to quality and convenient health care."

The 12,000-square-foot health and wellness center, located at 3500 Executive Parkway, will feature 13 examination rooms along with eight consultation, lab and treatment rooms and a large physical therapy area. It will provide a convenient, low- to no-cost option for acute, preventative and wellness-focused primary care services for all Stellantis employees and their covered family members enrolled in the company's health care plans.

UAW-represented employees will not be charged any office visit co-pays when they use the services offered by the clinic. And, as a non-traditional medical office, appointment times are expected to be longer to ensure adequate time to address each patient's medical needs.

"We are excited to be partnering with Stellantis on a top-notch, dedicated family health and wellness center for its northwest Ohio employees," said Kent Bishop, MD, president, ProMedica Physicians and chief medical officer for ProMedica Physicians, pharmacy and acute care. "ProMedica's expert care team is committed to helping Stellantis employees and their eligible family members improve their health and well-being by providing coordinated, customized and convenient primary care and wellness services. With the potential to provide patient cost-savings benefits and encourage a healthier workforce, this new clinic presents a win-win situation for Stellantis and its local employees."

Featuring same-day appointments, extended hours and virtual care options, the center will connect employees with multiple primary care providers and needed wellness services. Care plans will focus on a comprehensive approach to wellness across lifestyle, fitness and medical integrations, providing a unique opportunity for managing chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

ProMedica currently provides care at six on-site/near-site health and wellness centers, representing 13 employer clients. ProMedica has more than 1,200 physicians and advanced practice providers with 2 million patient visits each year across Ohio and Michigan.

Stellantis, with support from the UAW, was the first domestic automaker to establish a near-site health and wellness center with the opening of a site in Kokomo, Indiana, in 2018. Toledo is the fourth center opened by the company, which also includes sites in Belvidere, Illinois, and in Detroit, Michigan.

"With high per capita health care costs and difficulties for employees accessing primary care services, Stellantis looks forward to ProMedica delivering an easy-to-access, personalized and distinct health care experience," said Stellantis' Williams.

"The UAW appreciates Stellantis keeping its commitment to opening several family health and wellness centers that provide access to services at no cost to the members and their eligible dependents," said Cindy Estrada, UAW vice president and director of the UAW Stellantis department. "We are confident that, with the partnership with ProMedica, the new Toledo Health and Wellness Center will provide quality service to our members that they greatly deserve."

Stellantis Health and Wellness

A long-established innovator in providing programs and services to support the health and wellness of employees and families, Stellantis has been recognized nine consecutive years by the National Business Group on Health for programs that enable a healthy workplace and encourage healthy lifestyles for both employees and families. Stellantis is committed to "4URHLTH," a program designed to support overall well-being that empowers employees and their families with access to comprehensive tools and resources for leading healthier lifestyles.

Since 1985, the company's wellness program has evolved to meet the needs of employees and their families. Today, Stellantis provides a variety of integrated health plans with preventive services, including access to health portals, UAW benefit representatives, a health advocate for salaried employees, an Employee Assistance Program representative for all employees, on-site medical departments, 29 dedicated wellness staff members and fitness centers.

ProMedica Health System

ProMedica is a mission-based, not-for-profit health and well-being organization headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. It serves communities in 28 states. The organization offers acute and ambulatory care, an insurance company with a dental plan, and post-acute and academic business lines. The organization has more than 43,000 employees, 12 hospitals, 2,500+ physicians and advanced practice providers with privileges, 1,000+ healthcare providers employed by ProMedica Physicians, a health plan, and 335+ assisted living facilities, skilled nursing centers, memory care communities, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and hospice, palliative and home health care agencies. Driven by its Mission to improve your health and well-being, ProMedica has been nationally recognized for its advocacy programs and efforts to address social determinants of health. For more information about ProMedica, please visit promedica.org/aboutus.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis