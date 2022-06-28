Two Days Left to Vote: Nikola CEO Mark Russell Delivers Message Urging Stockholders to VOTE for Proposal 2

Vote by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America , or 1-(207) 607-7123, if international

Vote online at www.proxyvote.com

Deadline to VOTE: 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on June 29, 2022

Proposal 2 will help ensure that Nikola continues moving forward toward its vision

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today released a video message from CEO Mark Russell urging all Nikola stockholders to vote now FOR Proposal 2 before the Annual Meeting on June 30. The video can be accessed here and is available on all Nikola social media channels.

There are two days left to vote and every vote matters. Stockholders must actively vote before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2022 so their vote counts.

Approving Proposal 2 is critical. Nikola has 600 million common shares authorized. As of June 8, 2022, the combination of fully diluted shares, including shares outstanding and options, restricted stock units and warrants, and reserved/unissued shares from Nikola's equity line of credit and convertible notes equates to 567 million shares. Therefore, Nikola has approximately 33 million shares available for other purposes. That is why it is so important for stockholders to vote NOW FOR Proposal 2, which would allow Nikola to increase the authorized number of shares of the Company's common stock to 800 million, providing more flexibility to support the growth of the business.

Voting is Quick and Simple:

By Phone: Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562. International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.

By Internet: Vote at Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee.

Stockholders as of the close of business on April 4, 2022, should vote their shares even if they no longer own them. The shareholder meeting will be held virtually on June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NKLA2022 via live audio webcast.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

